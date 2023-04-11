Entirely New, Task-Centric Web Application along with Dozens of New Features and Integration Mark Another Milestone in Delivering on the DeviceOps Vision for the Connected Product Economy

BOSTON, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EdgeIQ, the leading provider of DeviceOps software for Connected Product companies, today announced the general availability of its Spring '23 Release. Highlights include dozens of new features, expanded device protocol support, richer AWS IoT Greengrass integration, Azure IoT Hub and Edge support, a completely updated intuitive task-centric user experience, and powerful new orchestration capabilities that break down operational silos and simplify complex workflows.

EdgeIQ Announces the Spring ‘23 Release for its DeviceOps Platform Powering the Connected Product Economy

EdgeIQ is singularly focused on the continued growth and expansion of its DeviceOps platform, utilizing a single API and a brandable web interface to manage connected products, orchestrate data, and build robust workflows. DeviceOps is an operational framework, reference architecture, and technology stack that empowers connected product businesses to achieve their business transformation goals. It touches on device lifecycle management, customer management, data management and analytics, process automation, software management, cloud and application integration, workflow orchestration, and ultimately monetization of devices, services, and data. Cutting across all the layers is an identity and security structure, a gateway for accessing data, and tools that connect the data from smart, connected products bidirectionally to multiple interfaces and business systems.

The EdgeIQ Spring '23 release bring even more robust DeviceOps capabilities to the market for connected product companies with a more intuitive, task-focused user interface, expanded device search and filtering, support for the LwM2M device management protocol, Google Pub/Sub service integration, enhanced support for SNMP devices and updated multi-tier user and account hierarchy support. Specific features and functionalities in the Spring '23 release include:

Platform:

Entirely transformed DeviceOps Application with an intuitive user interface that is DeviceOps task-focused, streamlining the user experience to achieve the desired outcomes, at scale with the greatest efficiency. The application is designed from the ground up to adapt as DeviceOps evolves.

Rich Device Filtering provides nearly limitless ways to filter and view devices by type, model, customer account, location, status, and more to quickly find the device or fleet of devices that are of interest for that task. Total flexibility allows users to have a more practical view of the devices that matter in fleets of 100,000s or millions of devices.

Rich support for the LwM2M device management protocol broadens support for more device types and provides lower data usage and power consumption. The support for LwM2M reinforces EdgeIQ's ability to provide an agentless solution.

Added new Data Ingest Protocols Google Pub/Sub and SNMP to expand the device type and data protocols support to enable all your devices on a single platform.

Enhanced Multi-Tier User and Account Hierarchy to create device structures that mirror your business and organization. This multi-tier hierarchy enables a single deployment to scale globally across your entire ecosystem.

Support for AWS IoT Greengrass 2.0 to enable zero-touch providing and management on edge devices and AWS Marketplace to simplify contracting and purchasing.

Device Lifecycle Management:

With Device Escrow State, gateway manufacturers can pre-provision devices with our management software and transfer devices to customer accounts at a later date.

User Defined Device Commands are a core functionality that is extremely powerful across many tasks. Provides the ability to create, manage and execute at-scale user-defined commands on any device. These commands can be either OS or application specific - as long as the device can interpret them providing ultimate flexibility and control.

Configuration Management provides a flexible method to configure or reconfigure any device remotely. Configurations are pre-defined, stored in the EdgeIQ platform, and can be sent to a device or fleet of devices. Nearly any device attribute can be defined and set from wifi settings to screen background.

Workflow:

The addition of the Data Transformation Action workflow enables incoming data to be transformed on a granular basis (by device, fleet, user, account) on the fly and sent to a destination endpoint. This enables the data to be normalized for utilization by different users and systems without the need for further manual or automation processing. Various transformations are supported, including temperature, time, cleansing, replacement, calculations, and string/number conversation.

Diagnostics and Repair:

To scale your Tier 1 support organization and address issues with devices, EdgeIQ has added User Defined Remote Diagnostics that provides the ability to set up user-defined diagnostics commands that can be run on a device and get back device responses. Meant to be deployed for tier 1 support staff and used as part of a diagnostic workflow - this enables a programmatic and repeatable process to determine the fault and restore devices to service. These commands can also be integrated into a run book environment to be executed automatically.

To assist with the restoration of devices to service, EdgeIQ now can provide Automatic Repair Commands to take remediation action. These commands can include new or restoration of configuration/settings, rebooting of the device, updating software, or reconfiguring network settings.

"Historically organizations have addressed their DeviceOps requirements through a collection of point solutions and expensive DIY initiatives," said Tony Lapolito, EdgeIQ's Chief Product Officer. "EdgeIQ is delivering a comprehensive DeviceOps platform that addresses functional requirements at scale, bridges operational silos and de-risks customers' business transformation initiatives. Our Spring '23 release is another milestone in delivering our vision for the Connected Product Economy."

One of the most difficult decisions organizations wrestle with is the 'Buy vs Build' dilemma. In today's climate of macroeconomic headwinds and pressure to accelerate business transformation - leadership can no longer afford to invest in undifferentiated infrastructure software. They must embrace a mindset, framework and holistic platform approach to DeviceOps or risk losing customers, shareholder value and essential team members.

Helpful Links

About Edge IQ

EdgeIQ provides the leading software platform to simplify and scale DeviceOps for the Connected Product Economy. The SaaS-based offering helps organizations simplify and scale the entire DeviceOps lifecycle, from management of devices, users/organizations, software, and their data to higher value requirements such as integration and orchestration. Visit EdgeIQ at https://www.edgeiq.ai/ or follow us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/edgeiq

Contact:

Rachel Zuckerberg

8622625129

[email protected]

SOURCE EdgeIQ