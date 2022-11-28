EdgeIQ Bolsters Leadership Team with Marketing Executive Lisa Parcella and Also Adds former Microsoft Executive Sam George as Strategic Advisor

BOSTON, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EdgeIQ, provider of the leading DeviceOps Platform for the Connected Product Economy, today announced the addition of Lisa Parcella as Vice President, Marketing and Sam George as a Strategic Advisor.

Lisa Parcella - Vice President Marketing

Lisa Parcella brings years of marketing and product leadership from the enterprise software and cybersecurity space, helping first-to-market organizations excel at category creation and scale, particularly within SaaS and technology services businesses. She has led teams in marketing, product management and customer success. "As more and more companies move along the spectrum of digital and business transformation," shared Lisa, "EdgeIQ offers a paradigm-shifting DeviceOps solution that allows businesses to enter into this transformation with alacrity. I feel honored to continue the EdgeIQ mission and bring DeviceOps to the Connected Product Economy."

Sam George - Strategic Advisor

Having served most recently as Corporate Vice President of Azure IoT, Sam George has had an illustrious 25-year career with Microsoft with extensive experience in cloud and client software development. Sam was instrumental in the founding of Microsoft's Azure IoT business and led it to be a highly successful part of the Azure portfolio, ultimately achieving the worldwide leadership rating in IoT by the three leading analyst firms. Sam noted, "As a strategic advisor to EdgeIQ, I'm excited to bring expertise in industry innovation, new product incubation, and the Connected Product Economy to support the leadership team as they work to bring DeviceOps to a global audience. It's amazing to see the work that EdgeIQ has already done, and I'm excited to be a part of the impact it will have on the industry."

"Supporting the business transformation of Connected Product companies requires insights into their worlds and a narrative customers can relate to. Lisa and Sam will help EdgeIQ deliver enormous value at this exciting time in the evolution of the Connected Product Economy," said Michael Campbell, EdgeIQ CEO.

About EdgeIQ

EdgeIQ provides the leading software platform to simplify and scale DeviceOps for the Connected Product Economy. The SaaS-based offering helps organizations simplify and scale the entire DeviceOps lifecycle, from management of devices, users / organizations, software, and their data to higher value requirements such as integration and orchestration.

