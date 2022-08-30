EdgeIQ Expands Leadership Team with Executives from Enterprise Software and Infrastructure Performance Management Industries

BOSTON, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EdgeIQ, provider of the leading DeviceOps Platform for the Connected Product Economy, today announced the addition of three new executives to its leadership team. The new hires include:

Tony Lapolito - Chief Product Officer

Tony Lapolito brings many years of executive product and marketing leadership from the Boston startup scene. He led teams that built successful products in network infrastructure, distributed computing, big data analytics, content delivery (CDN) technology and streaming media. A natural builder, Tony will lead product strategy and product development at EdgeIQ - helping to deliver on the vision of DeviceOps for the Connected Product Economy. Most recently, Tony was a Senior Vice President at REsurety. Previously he was a product and marketing leader at several venture-backed startups and has had multiple exits to global technology leaders.

Melyssa Plunkett-Gomez - Chief Commercial Officer

Melyssa specializes in early stage business development, sales strategy and product-market positioning. Her 20 years experience in enterprise software include roles on the founding teams of Crimson Hexagon and Allego, with leadership in sales, strategic alliances and customer experience. Commenting on her decision to join EdgeIQ, Plunkett-Gomez said, "As connected products become ubiquitous, manufacturers are under tremendous pressure to accelerate time to market, minimize risk and focus valuable resources on delivering core value to their customers. I am thrilled to join EdgeIQ, the category creator and market leader in DeviceOps, solving these business challenges for the world's top connected products manufacturers."

Erin McGarry - Chief Financial Officer

Erin combines decades of experience as an entrepreneur as well as a corporate, financial and public accounting executive. She was a cofounder of MeYou Health, a Boston-based wellbeing improvement software company. Erin also spent a number of years in the healthcare industry, including as the CFO of a Boston-area hospital. Erin began her career in Public Accounting with KPMG.

"Great teams are what allow organizations to transform interesting ideas into category creating businesses. I couldn't be more proud and humbled to have Tony, Melyssa and Erin join me and our investors on this mission. Our customers are already seeing the impact of their presence at EdgeIQ and in the Connected Product Economy," said Michael Campbell, EdgeIQ President and CEO.

