Edgeium Named to 2024 Inc. 5000 List as One of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies in Network Solutions

FARMERS BRANCH, Texas, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Edgeium, a leading provider of innovative IT and network infrastructure solutions, is proud to announce its inclusion on the 2024 Inc. 5000 list, celebrating the fastest-growing private companies in America. With an impressive 178% growth over the past three years, Edgeium has established itself as a leader in delivering customer-centric IT solutions.

Celebrating 178% Growth!

"We are incredibly honored to be recognized on the Inc. 5000 list," said Eric Sommers, Co-Owner of Edgeium. "This achievement underscores our dedication to providing innovative, customer-first network solutions and reflects the hard work and commitment of our team."

Founded in 2018, Edgeium boosts businesses by creating stronger, more reliable networks at significantly lower costs. Our services include top-quality new and pre-owned network hardware, affordable CovrEDGE™ maintenance as a smart alternative to OEM support, and simple asset recovery solutions to optimize investment returns. By leveraging a vendor-agnostic approach and a deep understanding of the secondary market, Edgeium helps businesses optimize their IT operations and reduce costs.

"Our inclusion in the Inc. 5000 list highlights our ongoing growth and the value we deliver to our clients in the IT and networking sectors," added Joe Curletti, Co-Owner of Edgeium. "We're excited to build on this momentum and continue expanding our impact."

The Inc. 5000 list, now in its 42nd year, ranks companies based on revenue growth over a three-year period, celebrating resilience, innovation, and success. Edgeium's inclusion in this list is a testament to its robust network solutions and customer-centric approach.

To learn more about Edgeium's innovative network solutions and how we can support your IT infrastructure needs, visit our homepage or read the full story about our Inc. 5000 achievement on our blog .

About Edgeium

Edgeium is a leading IT solutions provider based in Farmers Branch, TX. Since its founding in 2018, Edgeium has specialized in delivering cost-effective, innovative network infrastructure solutions to businesses of all sizes. With a commitment to customer-first service and a deep understanding of the secondary market, Edgeium helps organizations optimize their IT operations and achieve their strategic goals. For more information, visit https://edgeium.com/ .

About Inc. 5000

The Inc. 5000 list ranks the fastest-growing private companies in America. Started in 1982, this prestigious list has become the hallmark of entrepreneurial success. The Inc. 5000 ranks companies by overall revenue growth over a three-year period and provides a unique insight into the most successful businesses within the American economy.

Press Contact:

Eric Sommers

Co-Owner

Edgeium

[email protected]

(469) 930-4066

SOURCE Edgeium