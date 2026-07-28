EdgeLabs Brings 50+ Titles to SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator

Toronto-based game studio expands its international distribution across Europe, Latin America and CIS markets

TORONTO, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EdgeLabs, a B2B game studio developing premium slots, fish-shooting games and instant-win titles, has entered into a content partnership with SOFTSWISS, a global iGaming technology provider.

Under the agreement, EdgeLabs' complete portfolio of more than 50 titles will be made available to operators via the SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator. The integration includes standout games such as Pirate's Rising, Jewels of Cleopatra and the recently launched Flaming Skulls.

EdgeLabs expands its global distribution through a new partnership with SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator, bringing more than 50 titles to operators across Europe, Latin America and CIS markets

The partnership significantly expands EdgeLabs' international distribution and supports the studio's growth strategy across Europe, Latin America and CIS markets. SOFTSWISS operators will gain access to a rapidly growing portfolio featuring popular game mechanics, promotional tools, premium artwork, branded and exclusive content, and custom development capabilities.

"SOFTSWISS has built one of the industry's most respected and technically reliable aggregation platforms," said Marina Rodov, CEO of EdgeLabs. "Bringing our portfolio to its operator network is an important step in scaling EdgeLabs internationally. It allows more operators to access our content quickly while giving us a strong foundation for continued growth across our priority markets."

EdgeLabs' portfolio combines established mechanics with distinctive themes and player-focused mathematical models.

Pirate's Rising challenges players to collect Blue and Gold Stars across the reels as they progress through the Rising Star Jackpot Prize Tower. Jewels of Cleopatra combines cascading wins and increasing multipliers within an ancient Egyptian setting, while Flaming Skulls delivers a hold-and-win experience featuring a three-pot jackpot mechanic.

"We are pleased to welcome EdgeLabs to the SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator," said Nikita Keino, Head of Partnerships at SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator. "Its portfolio offers a strong variety of mechanics, including jackpot prize towers, cascading wins and hold-and-win formats. This breadth of content gives our clients more options when creating engaging and differentiated game offerings for their players."

The integration strengthens the SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator's content offering while giving EdgeLabs access to a wider network of operators across multiple international markets.

About EdgeLabs

EdgeLabs is a B2B iGaming content provider developing engaging, high-performance games powered by modern technology and player-focused mathematical models. Its growing portfolio includes slots, fish-shooting games and instant-win titles, as well as branded, exclusive and custom content.

With operations across North America, Europe and Asia, EdgeLabs delivers scalable, fully integrated gaming solutions designed to support player engagement, retention, customization and gamification. Learn more at edgelabs.game.

About SOFTSWISS

SOFTSWISS is a strategic technology partner to iGaming operators, enabling them to build and scale successful online casino and sportsbook businesses in regulated markets worldwide. Since 2009, the company has helped operators navigate complex, multi-jurisdiction environments by uniting enterprise-grade technology, regulatory expertise, and strategic guidance within a single integrated ecosystem – engineered to support every stage of their development.

Today, SOFTSWISS powers more than 1,500 brands and is backed by over 2,000 professionals across multiple international locations. Learn more at softswiss.com.

SOURCE EdgeLabs