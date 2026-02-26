Strategic partnership sees EdgeLabs expand its North American footprint with fast-growing operator Modo Casino

After striking a Modo Casino partnership, EdgeLabs debut titles go live with monthly release drops

TORONTO, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - EdgeLabs, a leading B2B online gaming provider, has strengthened its position in North America through a new partnership with Modo Casino, the premier free-to-play social gaming platform by ARB Interactive.

The agreement brings a curated selection of EdgeLabs' most popular slot titles to Modo Casino's lobby, including Diamond 10x, Mark of Z, Quick Wins Diamonds, Blue Bird Bonus, and the highly anticipated bespoke title Modo 10x. Players can also expect new game launches every month as part of the rollout.

EdgeLabs Slot Design Studio Partners with Modo Casino (CNW Group/EdgeLabs)

For Modo, the partnership adds a steady stream of fresh, performance-driven content built specifically for North American player preferences. For EdgeLabs, it marks another step in expanding its footprint in a key market alongside an operator that continues to scale at large.

EdgeLabs has quickly established itself as one of the industry's most sought-after content providers, delivering slot experiences that consistently keep players engaged. The studio is widely recognized for combining engaging mechanics, balanced mathematical models, eye-catching visuals, and immersive sound design to create premium gameplay experiences.

Similarly, Modo has built a strong brand presence by offering generous bonuses, a wide range of payment options, fast withdrawals, dedicated customer support, and an extensive portfolio of casino content. Modo Casino lets players compete for free-to-win prizes, including cash and experiences. Using free coins, online versions of top slots and table games such as "Live Roulette" and "Blackjack" can be played with the opportunity to redeem winnings as real prizes, along with a special sign-up bonus when new players join. The operator has also boosted its national visibility through strategic partnerships with celebrities and organizations such as Spire Motorsports, Bruce Buffer, and John Daly.

David Jumper, Chief Marketing Officer, ARB Interactive, commented:

"North America is a highly competitive market, and differentiation comes down to quality and consistency. EdgeLabs has proven it can deliver both. By integrating their titles into Modo Casino's lineup and committing to ongoing monthly releases, we're strengthening our position as one of the fastest-growing platforms in the space."

Marina Rodov, CEO at EdgeLabs, commented:

"Our games are built with the North American player in mind. We focus on gameplay that feels rewarding, visually attractive, and easy to navigate. Launching with Modo gives us the proper stage to introduce our titles to an even wider audience.

"Modo is a high-caliber operator, and we're delighted to see our titles featured in its casino lobby. This marks the beginning of a long and successful partnership that will deliver value for both sides."

About EdgeLabs

EdgeLabs is a B2B online gaming provider focused on creating engaging, high-performance games built on modern technology and player-driven math models. With operations across North America, Europe, and Asia, the company delivers scalable, fully integrated solutions designed to support retention, customization, and gamification. Learn more at www.edgelabs.game .

About Modo Casino

Modo is the premier free-to-play social+ gaming platform, designed for thrill-seekers who crave gaming action anywhere, anytime. Play for free today to earn loyalty rewards and participate in sweepstakes wins. 21+. Available only in select jurisdictions during limited periods.

