EdgeLabs Expands Global Reach Through New Partnership with Stake

TORONTO, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - EdgeLabs has signed a new content partnership with Stake that will bring more than 50 games from the EdgeLabs portfolio to the platform, including Blue Bird Bonus, Diamond 10x and Mark of Z, alongside casino-style titles such as Emily's Treasure and Kandy Land Keno. The agreement expands EdgeLabs' reach with a major global operator while giving Stake access to additional multilingual content and promotional tools across key markets.

EdgeLabs Expands Distribution Through New Stake Content Deal (CNW Group/EdgeLabs)

In addition to its slot titles, Stake will also leverage EdgeLabs' casino-style games, including the fish-shooting title Emily's Treasure and keno game Kandy Land Keno, enhancing the overall player experience within its ecosystem.

Founded in 2017, Stake has rapidly become one of the world's largest online casino and sportsbook. With a major focus on community engagement, the platform also offers a sweepstakes casino model, providing free-to-play experiences to its users.

Similarly, EdgeLabs' team brings decades of industry experience, building a high-quality game portfolio supported across 35 languages and 95 currencies, with reach across North America, Europe, and Asia. The studio focuses on optimizing partnerships through offering bespoke content, pre-release exclusives, and a fully integrated suite of promotional tools.

By combining efforts, both companies aim to accelerate their respective commercial growth objectives and further establish themselves as key players for online free-to-play entertainment.

Marina Rodov, CEO of EdgeLabs said: "We're delighted to take our relationship with Stake to the next level. We will now be able to work closely and mutually boost our business by providing our best-in-class games, promotional tools, and account management. We are confident that with our games and Stake's volumes, this will be a fruitful partnership for both companies.

Caelum Ferrarese of Stake said: "We're very excited to begin our partnership with Edgelabs. With Edgelabs' catalogue of top-quality slots content, combined with a close, working relationship, the sky is the limit for what we can achieve together across a wide range of markets."

Together, EdgeLabs and Stake are set to elevate online casino entertainment. The partnership is not just a business deal – it's a statement showing how innovation, quality and player engagement can come together on a global scale.

About EdgeLabs

EdgeLabs is a B2B online gaming provider focused on creating engaging, high-performance games built on modern technology and player-driven math models. With operations across North America, Europe, and Asia, the company delivers scalable, fully integrated solutions designed to support retention, customization, and gamification. Learn more at www.edgelabs.game.

About Stake:

Stake is the world's most popular online casino and sportsbook. Founded in 2017, Stake attracts over 80 million monthly visits, more than any other iGaming platform, and sees more than 100 billion bets a year. Stake is renowned for its innovation in crypto wagering as well as its growing expansion into regulated local-currency gaming markets in Italy, Denmark, and Latin America. It also boasts a roster of global sponsorships, including Canadian superstar Drake, Iker Casillas, Everton Football Club, and the UFC.

SOURCE EdgeLabs