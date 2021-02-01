EdgeLine Capital Partners Congratulates CapRock Partners on the Final Closing of Its Oversubscribed Debut Institutional Fund

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EdgeLine Capital Partners is pleased to congratulate CapRock Partners on their successful final close of its oversubscribed CapRock Value-Add Industrial Partners Fund III at its hard cap of $250 million with additional co-invest commitments of $90 million. Investors included public and corporate pension funds, endowments, foundations, money managers, family offices and high-net-worth investors.

"Value-Add Fund III is consistent with our investment strategy since we started the company by acquiring middle-market, underutilized industrial assets in the Western United States," noted Jon Pharris, CapRock's Co-Founder and President. "Deploying capital within the lower middle-market space is labor-intensive, but there are more opportunities to generate outsized returns. Our strategy is to find diamonds in the rough in strong markets, move quickly, and apply our integrated development and market expertise to reposition properties to meet tenant demand in each unique submarket. We are careful to focus only on markets we know well and where we are well known, which allows us to uncover off-market opportunities."

"EdgeLine is privileged to have worked with CapRock, and we are particularly proud to have achieved such a successful fundraise during this challenging pandemic," noted Dan Epstein, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at EdgeLine. "Since its founding in 2009, CapRock has built a reputation based on a highly disciplined and focused professional team whose expert execution of their strategy has resulted in consistent top-quartile performance. In our view, CapRock is the best-in-class industrial investor and partner of choice in the Western Region. We look forward to working closely with them for years to come."

About CapRock Partners

Since its inception in 2009, Newport Beach, California-based CapRock Partners has established itself as one of the premier private vertically integrated industrial real estate investment firms in California and the Western Region. CapRock focuses on investing in value-add industrial assets, developing Class A industrial logistics buildings, and providing third-party asset and property management services. Since 2009, CapRock has acquired, developed, entitled, or has had in its pipeline more than 25,000,000 square feet of industrial assets, and as of June 30, 2020, had approximately 14 million square feet and approximately $2.1 billion of gross assets under management or under advisement. Led by a team of seasoned and highly skilled professionals, CapRock applies a strategic and entrepreneurial approach to identify underutilized assets of institutional quality to deliver above-average risk-adjusted returns.

About EdgeLine Capital Partners

EdgeLine Capital Partners (www.edgelinecapital.com), through its SEC-registered broker-dealer, EdgeLine Capital LLC with offices in Los Angeles, Chicago and Boston, is a leading independently owned placement firm dedicated to raising institutional capital for carefully screened premier alternative investment strategies and partnerships. Founded in 2009, each of the firm's partners has an average tenure of over 20 years in the investment business, with backgrounds in asset management, business development, investment banking, and financial structuring. The firm's team of seasoned senior professionals has represented best-in-class GPs that have successfully secured capital commitments in excess of $75B from a broad set of institutional investors.

