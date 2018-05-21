EdgeMicro Accelerates Growth with Additional Seed Funding and Full-Time Focus of Founding Members

"Our goal with this round of funding wasn't to break the bank with a splashy number. It was to involve very influential investors that will provide thought leadership and expand our reach into the executive suite of target prospects and partners," said Mike Hagan, CEO of EdgeMicro. "Our investors are a who's who of the telecom infrastructure industry. Their personal investment demonstrates their confidence in our team and our business vision. They know EdgeMicro is the only company with the technology and expertise to solve for the challenges Mobile Network Operators, content providers, IoT companies, fiber companies and telecom real-estate owners face when pursuing success at the edge."

In addition to securing funding, EdgeMicro has added three full-time executives to its winning team. Each was playing an advisory role to the company and was instrumental to the company's founding before joining in a full-time capacity now:

Josh Snowhorn is leaving his longtime leadership role as Vice President & GM of Interconnection at CyrusOne to become EdgeMicro's Chief Strategy Officer

Anton Kapela is foregoing his partnership at 5NINES LLC to take on the CTO role at EdgeMicro

Loren Zweig is changing his prior role as consultant to full-time VP of Operations for EdgeMicro

"One thing that makes our model so attractive to MNOs and content providers is how it enhances their existing technology without risky changes to how they operate their networks today," said Anton Kapela, CTO of EdgeMicro. "There is no faster way to get to the edge than with our solution. It's scalable, repeatable, and more cost-effective than any other approach."

"Bringing in Josh, Anton and Loren full-time is just as important as closing on our funding – actually more so because people build winning organizations. Our team members are knowledgeable and competitive, and they possess the passion and sense of urgency it takes to win," said Greg Pettine, EVP of Business Development. "Each has played an important advisory role in our current success, and their stepped-up commitment is not only validation for our model but will accelerate our industry leadership position."

About EdgeMicro

EdgeMicro is facilitating the new mobile internet era by bringing content and computing services closer to end users than ever before – a milestone in the evolution of the internet. Built by an elite team with peering, wireless and data center expertise, EdgeMicro leverages a proven colocation model to enhance the Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) ecosystem. EdgeMicro has created a model to deploy hundreds of micro datacenters at towers and other locations including: metro fiber splice junctions, empty COs, rooftops, parking lots, etc. The uncoupling of the EdgeMicro solution from any single real estate source, location or vendor allows for diversity of network access. The model brings together MNOs, content providers, fiber companies and telecom real-estate owners to dramatically improve customer experience while also delivering significant financial benefits. For more information, visit www.edgemicro.com.

