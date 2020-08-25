EdgeMicro Expanding Footprint with 5 New Micro Data Centers

DENVER, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EdgeMicro, a leading edge colocation company, announced today five new micro data centers (MDCs) across the United States. The additional five sites include Cleveland, Indianapolis, Memphis, Houston, and Pittsburgh. The construction process has already begun with the sites slated to be online beginning in Q4 2020.

EdgeMicro strategically selected these underserved markets due to their strong population base and input from their growing client base. The launch of the new sites augments EdgeMicro's already operational sites in Austin, Texas; Raleigh, North Carolina; and Tampa, Florida.

"Success of our initial locations has accelerated our deployment to the edge," said Mike Hagan, Founder & CEO of EdgeMicro. "Our portfolio of eight strategically positioned MDCs offer businesses the chance to connect to users and fully demonstrates our ability to scale in a rapidly growing edge market. By offering infrastructure closer to the end user, we lower latency and positively impact the bandwidth challenges that have been created by increasingly important work-from-home demands related to the COVID-19 pandemic."

According to a report by Global Market Insights , the edge data center market was expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 20.5% between 2019-2025. Edge data centers direct internet traffic away from primary internet hubs to edge internet hubs, which increasing speed for providing a better user experience.

Nationally renowned internet companies and content providers are anchor tenants in EdgeMicro's facilities in Austin, Tampa, and Raleigh, with plans to expand their footprint to the new locations.

"Due to our expanding portfolio we are experiencing heightened leasing activity," said Jason Bourg, Vice President of Revenue at EdgeMicro. "EdgeMicro's ability to deliver reliable, repeatable, colocation and connectivity is paying off for both our business partners and the mutual customers we serve."

Visit www.edgemicro.com to learn more about the company's edge colocation services.

About EdgeMicro

EdgeMicro is an edge colocation company launched in 2017 dedicated to delivering on the promise of edge computing. Founded by an elite team with telecommunications and data center expertise with a simple yet innovative solution, EdgeMicro is deploying hundreds of network-neutral, modular data centers that deliver the scale and flexibility required at the edge. For more information visit www.edgemicro.com and Follow on Twitter and LinkedIn .

SOURCE EdgeMicro