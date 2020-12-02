EdgeMicro Expands Edge Connectivity Solutions Offering

DENVER, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EdgeMicro, a leading edge colocation company, announced today the launch of its enhanced EdgeMicro Connectivity Enablement (ECE) service in response to the rapidly changing needs of organizations and businesses operating at the edge.

EdgeMicro is solving an important piece of the edge colocation infrastructure puzzle with an advanced carrier-neutral connectivity enablement strategy. ECE fully enables access to local cable operators and multiple lit/dark fiber providers on day one so edge traffic stays local from the start.

"ECE makes tethering and on-ramp connectivity simple and cost effective," says Jason Bourg, Vice President of Sales for EdgeMicro. "Our Out of Band Management service (OOBM) allows customers to remotely manage their business. Combined, ECE and OOBM enable our customers to win at the edge by directly connecting them to local providers, which reduces latency and speeds up service at the local level."

Customers expect providers to be experienced and capable when solving for the sophisticated connectivity requirements at the edge.

"EdgeMicro's value becomes clear when we combine our real estate and connectivity expertise into a single process," says Laurie Abrahamson, Director of Business Development. "We've spent years refining our connected sites strategy. EdgeMicro delivers where it counts with the scale and consistency our customers demand."

The launch of the new ECE service augments EdgeMicro's operational sites in Austin, Texas; Raleigh, North Carolina; and Tampa, Florida. An additional five sites including Cleveland, Indianapolis, Memphis, Houston, and Pittsburg will go live in Q4 2020/Q1 2021.

About EdgeMicro

EdgeMicro is an edge colocation company launched in 2017 dedicated to delivering on the promise of edge computing. Founded by an elite team with telecommunications and data center expertise with a simple yet innovative solution, EdgeMicro is deploying hundreds of network-neutral, modular data centers that deliver the scale and flexibility required at the edge. For more information visit www.edgemicro.com and Follow on Twitter and LinkedIn.

SOURCE EdgeMicro