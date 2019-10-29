EdgeMicro Launches Micro Data Centers In Austin, Raleigh And Tampa

DENVER, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EdgeMicro has taken a major step forward in its offering with the deployment of Micro Data Centers (MDCs) in Austin, Raleigh and Tampa. EdgeMicro has collaborated for months with the anchor tenants to understand and deliver on their edge computing requirements. The customers include large internet companies and content providers that are seeking to improve user experience in under-served markets.

Austin and Tampa will be in production this month with Raleigh close behind. EdgeMicro is in the site selection and permitting phase for 20 additional cities in 2020.

"This is about much more than three sites going live. This is about how the EdgeMicro team has partnered with industry leaders to make these MDCs a critical part of their IT strategies. We are starting with these initial sites and plan to quickly scale to hundreds of locations," said Jason Bourg, VP Sales at EdgeMicro. "People have wondered when 'the edge' would take off. It's here now, and I'm proud to be working with these customers to make it a reality."

"Our edge services allow customers to get closer to the eyeballs with a simple colocation model that reduces risk and eliminates the frustration of site acquisition in locations with existing diverse connectivity," said Eric Bozich, VP/GM at EdgeMicro. "We have the only solution that scales with velocity and supports both wireline and wireless high-performance applications for enterprise digital transformation, ultra-HD video, cloud gaming, immersive technologies, etc."

About EdgeMicro

EdgeMicro is an edge colocation company launched in 2017 dedicated to delivering on the promise of edge computing. Founded by an elite team with telecommunications and data center expertise with a simple yet innovative solution, EdgeMicro is deploying hundreds of network-neutral, modular data centers that deliver the scale and flexibility required at the edge. visit www.edgemicro.com.

Media Contact

Rich Miller

Miller Strategic Communications, Inc.

Phone: 303-877-3966

Email: rich@millerstrategic.com

SOURCE EdgeMicro

Related Links

http://www.edgemicro.com

