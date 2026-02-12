Edgen Launches Autonomous AI Intelligence System for Real-Time Market Analysis

HONG KONG, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Platform surpasses 500,000 users with AI analyzing 10,000+ securities daily to deliver personalized, actionable market analysis

Edgen today announced the launch of its autonomous AI intelligence system, designed to identify complex correlations between macro events and market movements without the need for manual user prompting or traditional chatbot queries.

The launch follows a major milestone for the company, as Edgen's global user base surpassed 500,000 registered accounts. Unlike conversational AI tools, Edgen's infrastructure operates continuously to surface data-driven insights and market signals tailored to a user's specific areas of interest.

"The problem with AI chat interfaces is that you need to know what to ask," said Sean Tao, CEO and Co-Founder of Edgen. "Most investors don't have time to check markets daily or understand how a Fed decision might affect assets. Our system does that work autonomously. It finds the correlations, evaluates the impact on specific asset, and delivers signals you can actually use."

From Reactive Chat to Proactive Intelligence

Edgen's architecture represents a fundamental shift from reactive AI assistance to autonomous market surveillance. The platform uses a proprietary financial knowledge graph that automatically maps relationships between macroeconomic developments, sector movements, and individual securities across US stocks, Hong Kong stocks, and cryptocurrency markets.

When significant market events occur whether geopolitical shifts, central bank decisions, or large-cap stock movements, Edgen's system identifies correlated opportunities and risks, then delivers structured analysis without waiting for user input.

This approach addresses critical limitations of general-purpose AI models in finance: hallucinated stock prices, inability to access real-time data, and the requirement for users to constantly monitor and prompt the system.

Institutional Workflows, Personalized Execution

Edgen mirrors how professional investment teams operate, but adapts the process for individuals. The platform divides analytical responsibilities across specialized AI agents, including fundamentals, technicals, sentiment, macro trends, then consolidates their findings into personalized, action-ready analysis.

At launch, the system delivers:

Edgen Picks : Algorithmically identified stocks based on multi-factor screening, with detailed breakdowns of technical patterns, fundamental metrics, and risk parameters. Updated dynamically as market conditions change.

: Algorithmically identified stocks based on multi-factor screening, with detailed breakdowns of technical patterns, fundamental metrics, and risk parameters. Updated dynamically as market conditions change. Weekly Earnings Play : Pre-earnings probability modeling that identifies potential price movements based on historical patterns, positioning, and market expectations.

: Pre-earnings probability modeling that identifies potential price movements based on historical patterns, positioning, and market expectations. Thematic Discovery: Early identification of emerging market themes and sectors, with asset recommendations.

Each analysis includes actionable parameters designed for execution. Users receive specific entry points, position sizing guidance, and risk considerations.

Built for Users Who Can't Watch Markets Daily

Edgen targets users who want professional-grade market intelligence without dedicating hours to research, news monitoring, or manual AI prompting. The platform learns from data interactions to refine signal personalization over time.

"We're not replacing human judgment. We're augmenting it with a system that never sleeps and sees patterns across thousands of data points that would take a person weeks to connect," Sean added. "The value is in proactive insight, not on-demand answers."

The autonomous AI system is available today at https://www.edgen.tech/ through multiple subscription tiers, with a limited free tier for exploration.

About Edgen

Edgen is a leading AI-powered market intelligence operating system. Through its proprietary Efficient Decision Guidance Model (EDGM), the platform transforms high barrier institutional-grade strategies into universally accessible smart tools. Pioneering the "Cognition-as-a-Service" (CaaS) architecture, Edgen integrates modular AI agents, real-time data, and market analytics to empower retail traders and independent analysts to navigate markets with institutional-grade precision.

Backed by Framework Ventures and North Island Ventures, Edgen's technical team combines former Wall Street quantitative trading experts and AI infrastructure developers, collectively building the cognitive infrastructure for next-generation open finance.

Website: https://www.edgen.tech/

X/Twitter: https://x.com/EdgenTech

