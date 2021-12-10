EDGEOUT Records Announces ROCK'N Holiday EP Featuring ASHBA, The Revelries And The Jacks

EDGEOUT Records signs young rock musicians that successfully complete an exclusive artist development program, "The Studio." The label's mission is to develop every aspect of an artist's career including their overall sound, song structure, live stage performance, image/branding, personal wellness, and the art of the music business. EDGEOUT also signs established rock artists and their specialty projects.

EDGEOUT's global distribution, marketing and promotion services is handled through an exclusive label service agreement with Universal Music Group (UMG/UMe), the world's leading music-based entertainment company. With this agreement, EDGEOUT has the ability to work closely with UMG's labels to break artists around the world.

ROCK'N Holiday track listing:

ASHBA — "A Christmas Storm"

The Jacks — "In The Bleak Midwinter"

The Revelries — "Jingle Bells"

http://www.edgeoutrecords.com

ABOUT EDGEOUT RECORDS:

EDGEOUT Records officially launched in December 2018 with a mission to find the world's next up-and-coming rock bands and artists, giving them access to "THE STUDIO" artist development program.

SOURCE EDGEOUT Records/UMe