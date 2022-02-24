EDGEOUT RECORDS SHOWCASE THE FUTURE OF ROCK MUSIC AT #HAPPENS

Bluphoria has completed their development phase. The band went into East Iris Studios in Nashville this past January to record their debut record with GRAMMY®-winning and 11-time GRAMMY® nominated mixer/producer Mark Needham (Fleetwood Mac, The Killers, P!nk, Imagine Dragons). The first single from the album is due out this coming spring and STRATEJACKET is currently in development writing new material for their debut album.

EDGEOUT focuses on the development and curation of young mainstream ROCK bands and artists that will be the future rock movement in the music industry.

ABOUT THE ARTISTS:

ASHBA:

ASHBA is a world-renowned producer, songwriter, and multi-platinum recording artist. He has co-written or co-produced numerous hits for legendary artists ranging from Neil Diamond to Motley Crue. As a member of such notable bands including Beautiful Creatures, Sixx:A.M., and Guns N' Roses, he has captivated audiences for decades. With multiple chart-topping hits and millions of screaming fans around the world, ASHBA continues to push new boundaries with his music including his latest specialty project, GDM (guitar dance music).

BLUPHORIA:

Bluphoria is a pop rock/alternative band, with psychedelic and southern rock influences. Based out of Eugene, Oregon, and fronted by Reign LaFreniere (22) lead guitar/lead vocals, with Dakota Landrum (19) rhythm guitar/background vocals, Dani Janae (20) drums/background vocals, and Rex Wolf (21) bass guitar/background vocals. Founded at the University of Oregon in spring 2019, the band quickly gained popularity around Eugene and Portland, as well as the Bay Area. Since signing with EDGEOUT, Bluphoria went into the East Iris Recording Studios in Nashville, TN to record their debut album with Mark Needham. The band is expected to share their first single in spring, 2022.

STRATEJACKET:

Alternative pop punk for the modern age.

STRATEJACKET is Jackson Roemers (23) guitar/lead vocals, Fabian Angel (21) bass/background vocals and Nate Mangold (20) drums/background vocals. Together they blend of 90s soaked alternative punk with a poppy spin, and their own signature style of speedy riffs, snappy bass, and whirlwind drums. "With the help of the wonderful people at EDGEOUT/UMG/UMe we're gearing up to record our first album. It will contain all the fun energy you hear on our demos with a new sound and new tunes."

EDGEOUT RECORDS

EDGEOUT RECORDS – THE STUDIO

SOURCE EDGEOUT Records/UMe