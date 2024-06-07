Edgepark launches new e-Ordering platform for healthcare providers

Edgepark opens the first ostomy storefront available nationwide through Parachute Health

TWINSBURG, Ohio, June 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Edgepark announced today it is the first to launch a nationally available ostomy storefront through Parachute Health, a leading provider of ePrescribing software for durable medical equipment (DME). Through this new storefront, Edgepark can now receive digital prescription orders directly from healthcare providers for patients' ostomy supplies through Parachute Health.

The American Society of Colon and Rectal Surgeons' 2022 Clinical Practice Guidelines for Ostomy Surgery state that there are an estimated 750,000 to one million people with ostomies in the United States with 150,000 new ostomy surgeries taking place annually1. An ostomy is required due to malfunctioning parts of the urinary or digestive system and changes how waste exits the body. Patients may require an ostomy due to bladder or colorectal cancer, inflammatory bowel disease, birth defects or other medical conditions, according to the United Ostomy Associations of America, Inc. Today, Edgepark currently serves more than 132,000 patients who require ostomy supplies across the United States – a number that has the potential to grow with the launch of this new storefront.

"We are thrilled to be the first DME supplier to offer an ostomy storefront through Parachute that's available on a national scale," said Anthony Alvarez, senior vice president and general manager, Edgepark. "At Edgepark, our top priority is giving patients an easier pathway to get the supplies they need while helping clinicians get back to what matters most: caring for those patients. As the most comprehensive portfolio of ostomy products offered through the Parachute Platform, it's easier and faster than ever before for patients to get the medical supplies they need from Edgepark."

Edgepark offers more than 3,000 ostomy products sourced from a selection of top manufacturers. Parachute Health allows healthcare providers to set up a free account, browse the Edgepark ostomy catalog, create a prescription for supplies, utilize e-signature capabilities and provide the necessary clinical documentation, all in one place. Edgepark takes it from there to verify insurance coverage and eligibility and confirms and ships the order directly to the patient, with no additional charge for shipping.

The Parachute Platform is one of the fastest and most reliable ways to order medical equipment and supplies for patients online. It provides order tracking visibility and allows healthcare providers to leverage the platform's chat feature for questions versus having to call, email or fax.

"At Parachute Health, our mission is to give all patients a 'soft landing,' with the life-saving products and services they need. With the launch of a new Ostomy catalog, the Parachute Platform now hosts more than 26,000 unique products that patients depend on across all equipment and supply categories," said David Gelbard, Parachute Health Founder and CEO. "Suppliers like Edgepark continue to expand their use of Parachute Health to bring unprecedented speed and visibility to their healthcare providers and patients."

In addition to ostomy, Edgepark offers a diabetes and a breast pump storefront through Parachute Health. Edgepark also works through similar platforms that enhance a healthcare provider's prescribing experience. Learn more about Edgepark and Parachute Health's ePrescribing solutions for healthcare professionals here. Patients interested in learning more about ordering their medical supplies through Edgepark can visit Edgepark.com.

About Edgepark

As a leading provider of medical supplies direct-to-home, Edgepark is committed to providing patients the solutions that make it easy to choose and receive the products needed to live their best life. Learn more at Edgepark.com.

Media Contact: Cari Wildasinn at [email protected]











1 Original source: Sheetz KH, Waits SA, Krell RW, et al. Complication rates of ostomy surgery are high and vary significantly between hospitals. Dis Colon Rectum. 2014;57:632–637.

