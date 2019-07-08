Edgepark Medical Supplies Addresses Data Security Incident

TWINSBURG, Ohio, July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Edgepark Medical Supplies ("Edgepark") recently learned about a security incident that may have impacted some personal information of a small percentage of our Edgepark.com customers.

On or about May 13, 2019, Edgepark learned that the shipping address listed in a small number of individuals' Edgepark.com accounts had been changed and that those customers' orders were being shipped to an address other than that entered by the customer. We immediately commenced an investigation and determined that some Edgepark.com accounts had been subject to a sophisticated cyberattack known as a "password spray attack," in which someone repeatedly attempts to guess the user's account password, likely through an automated process. It is possible that someone accessed impacted customers' Edgepark.com accounts without authorization and, if so, that person could have viewed information in the account, including customer name, date of birth, address, products purchased through the website, and health insurance information. The incident did not impact customers' Social Security numbers, credit card numbers or other financial account information.

We are notifying all customers whose accounts have been identified by our security team as having experienced unusual activity. Anyone, however, who detects unusual activity in an Edgepark.com account, should call the number below.

In response to the incident, Edgepark temporarily disabled online web access to the user accounts that may have been accessed without authorization and have processed or will process refunds to anyone who was erroneously charged for an order. We have also notified law enforcement and are implementing additional security controls in an attempt to lessen the likelihood of future incidents.

Edgepark takes its responsibility to safeguard personal information seriously and apologizes for any inconvenience this incident might cause. Additional information regarding the incident is available by calling 1-866-528-2159, Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. ET.

SOURCE Edgepark Medical Supplies