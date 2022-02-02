Edgescan Announces Partnership With Manicode

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Edgescan, the provider of the most comprehensive fullstack vulnerability management solution, today announces a partnership with Manicode Security, the secure coding education company. With a combination of lecture, security testing demonstration, and code review, Manicode classes are sure to entertain and educate app, web services, and mobile software developers and architects to the practices of secure development.



Jim Manico is not your average trainer, nor is anyone in his team of highly qualified professors. With lessons delivered by Michelin-starred chefs with a PhD in computer science to talks that start with a headstand on stage, Manicode Security aims to make secure development training something that leaves the class energized and motivated. Their philosophy is that learning secure coding shouldn't be a yawn-inducing, box-ticking exercise, but something that is memorable, engaging, and motivating.



"I have followed Edgescan for years, and I've seen their technology mature," said Jim Manico, founder of Manicode Security. "Their philosophy is in line with what I teach: it's a no-nonsense approach, focused on delivering operational value and tangible results. I'm excited about this partnership and I look forward to seeing how their presence will grow in North America, as more and more organizations recognize the value of teaching the practices of secure coding and of embedding security into their processes."



"I'm glad to be back partnering with Jim, he's a force of nature and an authority on all things software security," said Eoin Keary, CEO and co-founder of Edgescan. "Security starts with education and should be integrated into coding practices, rather than an afterthought. The Edgescan platform combined with Manicode will deliver problem based, focused security education based on the challenges faced by our clients. With Manicode we hope to continue to spread awareness and advocate for a culture of security across the board."



Jim Manico is the founder of Manicode Security where he trains software developers on secure coding and security engineering. He is also an investor/advisor for Nucleus Security, 10Security, BitDiscovery, KSOC and Inspectiv. Jim is a frequent speaker on secure software practices, is a member of the Java Champion community, and is the author of "Iron-Clad Java: Building Secure Web Applications" from Oracle Press. Jim also volunteers for the OWASP foundation as the project lead for the OWASP Application Security Verification Standard and the OWASP Cheatsheet Series.



About Edgescan



Edgescan is an award-winning full stack Attack Surface Management & Vulnerability Management Security as a Service (SaaS) solution. Edgescan™ protects & manages thousands of assets across the globe for both Fortune 500 and SME clients helping them to continuously detect, prioritize, monitor, and fix security weaknesses for Internet-facing systems, such as Web Applications, API's, Network/Device systems and IoT services. Due to analyst validation of all discovered vulnerabilities, the solution is highly accurate and virtually false positive free.

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

SOURCE Edgescan