Edgescan Expands Security Platform with Continuous Policy Compliance Validation

Highly accurate, evidence-backed reporting eliminates false positives

DUBLIN, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Edgescan is enhancing its proactive cybersecurity platform with new continuous controls validation to provide clear visibility into genuine policy breaches, reduce false positives and increase trust in compliance reporting.

With this new capability, Edgescan enables organizations to upload their own information security policies, secure development standards and governance requirements directly into the platform. Edgescan then automatically maps validated vulnerabilities discovered across the attack surface against these policy obligations and determines where the gaps are. Static governance documentation instead becomes continuously monitored operational security controls that allow security, risk and compliance teams to evaluate whether their actual security posture aligns with their defined policy and regulatory expectations.

This capability expands the Edgescan platform, which combines continuous security testing across networks, applications, APIs and mobile environments with penetration testing to help organizations consolidate multiple security tools without sacrificing testing depth.

With the Edgescan platform, organizations now also gain:

Policy-aware risk prioritization that highlights vulnerabilities that directly violate business-critical policies. This allows teams to prioritize remediation based on governance impact.

that highlights vulnerabilities that directly violate business-critical policies. This allows teams to prioritize remediation based on governance impact. Evidence-based audit reporting to provide auditors and compliance teams with clear, defensible evidence that links vulnerabilities to specific policy or control failures.

to provide auditors and compliance teams with clear, defensible evidence that links vulnerabilities to specific policy or control failures. Accelerated audit readiness that reduces the manual effort required to gather compliance evidence for frameworks such as ISO/IEC 27001:2022, NIS2 (CyFun) and OWASP ASVS.

that reduces the manual effort required to gather compliance evidence for frameworks such as ISO/IEC 27001:2022, NIS2 (CyFun) and OWASP ASVS. Executive-level risk insights, which empower CISOs and risk leaders with increased visibility into where real-world exposure creates governance or regulatory risk.

Eoin Keary, CEO, Edgescan, said: "Too many organizations still treat governance as a periodic compliance exercise instead of a continuous measure of security. Connecting validated vulnerabilities directly to an organization's own security policies and compliance requirements helps security and governance, risk and compliance (GRC) teams move beyond check-the-box audits. The ability to continuously demonstrate that their security controls are working as intended imbues them with greater confidence and compliance and a deeper understanding of where real-world exposure creates business and regulatory risk."

About Edgescan

Edgescan is a proactive security platform delivering Hybrid Penetration Testing that combines automation with human validation, headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, with offices in New York. The company pairs continuous automated testing with expert-led penetration testing to deliver validated, false-positive-free vulnerability intelligence across the full attack surface, including web applications, APIs, networks, mobile, and cloud. Edgescan's data lake of over 20 million validated vulnerabilities powers its AI-driven risk prioritization. Edgescan is a contributing data partner to the Verizon Data Breach Investigations Report (DBIR), a certified PCI-ASV and a barometer for the vulnerability landscape for the past 10 years.

SOURCE Edgescan