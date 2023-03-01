Edgescan Illuminates and Eliminates Public Cloud Risk with the Release of Cloudhook

New cloud native integration provides unprecedented risk visibility with the ability to monitor cloud assets and their security posture in one unified platform.

DUBLIN, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Edgescan, the first-fully integrated cybersecurity platform, announced today the release of Cloudhook for cloud native environments. The Cloudhook integration feeds location data (IPs and hostnames) into the Edgescan platform and leverages both the external attack surface management (EASM) and vulnerability management components to illuminate and eliminate risk. As a cloud endpoint changes, Edgescan keeps pace with the evolving environment.

The modern cloud attack surface is ephemeral and in constant flux to support business critical infrastructure. The Edgescan platform keeps pace with these changes by ensuring complete visibility across an organization's global attack surface to eliminate security blind spots. This ensures all IT assets are inventoried and included in security monitoring and testing to build a resilient business posture.

"Security tools that dynamically inventory and monitor your assets as your global attack surface expands into the cloud are no longer a nice to have, they are a requirement for robust security programs," said Eoin Keary, Founder and CEO of Edgescan.

About Edgescan

Edgescan is the first fully integrated cybersecurity platform that unifies all required security solutions into a single combative platform. These solutions include pen testing as a service (PTaaS), vulnerability management, dynamic application security testing (DAST), external attack surface management (EASM), and API security testing. It allows companies to view and map assets across their entire global attack surface and delivers validated vulnerability data eliminating false positives. The platform reduces the complexity and overhead associated with tool proliferation, speeds up remediation, cuts operational costs, while reducing risk associated with digital transformation and cloud deployments.

