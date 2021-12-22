Edgescan Invites Visitors To Explore New, User Friendly Website

NEW YORK, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Edgescan, the provider of the most comprehensive, fullstack Smart Vulnerability Management solution, today announces the launch of its new, completely redesigned website that reflects the new Edgescan brand style.

The new site features pictograms that better explain how Edgescan has been helping customers to discover, mitigate and resolve vulnerabilities across the fullstack, as well as a new Intel Hub, collecting all the company news, thought leadership content and industry reports compiled by the Edgescan team.

The new explicative interface better showcases Edgescan's Smart Vulnerability Management solution, which sits at the intersection of network security, application security and penetration testing.

Designed with users in mind, a new, clearer licence page has been added, outlining the different models available. Downloadable content, with specifications by industry, has been made available to offer visitors a comprehensive and intuitive snapshot of Edgescan's services. Visitors interested in reading how Edgescan has helped its clients over the years are now able to access a series of case studies and can get in touch via the new contact forms, updated with a more intuitive interface.

Integrations with technology partners are clearly stated as part of the new Resources section, which also contains Edgescan's whitepapers and downloadable content. A new Careers tab has been added to help candidates navigate job and internship offers.

"The launch of our new website closes a year of growth and transformation for Edgescan. While remaining true to our core values, we have been working to expand in North America and make our brand a household name in the Smart Vulnerability Management space," said Eoin Keary, Edgescan's CEO and co-founder. "We wanted Edgescan's website to reflect this drive. Our resources are now much easier to access, and our licensing models are presented in a more intuitive and user friendly way, which we expect will better support our sales teams," Keary added.

Edgescan are the providers of a uniquely comprehensive Smart Vulnerability Management Security as a Service (SaaS) solution. With its hybrid approach to automation and human validation, Edgescan's solution is highly accurate, virtually false positive free, and takes the pain out of vulnerability management. The Edgescan™ SaaS security solution manages thousands of assets across the globe for both enterprise and SME clients helping them to continuously detect, prioritise, monitor, and fix security weaknesses for Internet-facing systems, such as web applications, websites, mobile apps, servers, firewalls, VPNs or VoIP services.

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

SOURCE Edgescan