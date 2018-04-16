Edgesource Corporation Introduces Training Solutions Business Unit

Vice President, Joseph Urbaniak stated, "Our Training Solutions business unit is a natural extension of the Cybersecurity training services we currently provide our federal customers. With over 15 years of expertise in the development and provision of customized cyber training courses, it made sense to leverage that experience and assist our business partners' employees and individuals at large in acquiring and maintaining IT certifications. As more federal agencies adopt or modify DoD 8140 into their workforce requirements, in addition to new corporate requirements to implement NIST SP 800-171 security requirements for compliance with DFARS 252.204-7012, we realized we could assist our customers in developing their workforce. We are not only trainers but also professionals in the field."

The Training Solutions business unit will initially focus on providing CompTIA and EC-Council certification training to businesses looking to enhance the capabilities of their staff and for individuals looking to advance their careers. The program is set to expand throughout the year to include CISCO, VMware, and Cloud training. Custom designed cyber hacking and penetration courses will also be available for customers. To augment the training, we will be implementing advanced physical and virtual cyber labs to support customers with configurable network configurations that replicate real-world environments.

Chris Lansburgh, President and CEO added, "We are very excited to offer these services to our business partners and individuals in the public domain. We began providing the NSA Information Assurance Methodology training over 15 years ago and have matured into providing role-based instructor led training within the federal marketplace. Formalizing our training offerings to individuals and business partners will provide the marketplace with additional qualified professionals to fill the critical Cybersecurity roles necessary to protect our national security."

About Edgesource Corporation: Edgesource is an ISO 9001:2015 certified and CMMI Level 3 appraised small business specializing in innovative and efficient government services. The company provides services and solutions in Instructional Design / Training, Cybersecurity, Information Assurance, Software Development, Cloud Services, Network / Systems Engineering, and IT Enterprise support. Edgesource clients include the Departments of Defense, State, Homeland Security and other federal agencies.

