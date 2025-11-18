EdgeUno and AtlasCloud Form Strategic Partnership to Deliver AI-Ready GPU Infrastructure Across Latin America

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EdgeUno, Latin America's most connected edge infrastructure provider, and AtlasCloud, a rapidly growing global GPU cloud platform, today announced a strategic partnership to expand high-density, AI-ready GPU cloud capabilities across Latin America.

The partnership combines EdgeUno's extensive regional footprint — spanning 17 countries and more than 50 data centers — with AtlasCloud's advanced GPU compute platform powered by NVIDIA H100/H200 clusters and next-generation high-density rack systems.

Accelerating AI at the Edge

AI workloads demand low latency, high throughput, and robust regional availability. Today, many of these workloads are processed outside Latin America, creating delays, inefficiencies, and higher operational costs.

EdgeUno and AtlasCloud will address this gap by deploying GPU clusters directly inside EdgeUno's edge-optimized facilities, enabling:

Ultra-low-latency inference and training

Local data sovereignty for regulated industries

Reduced cost and complexity versus offshore compute

Rapid scalability across major Latin American markets

A unified platform for enterprise AI, ML, and LLM applications

Leadership Commentary

"As AI becomes the backbone of modern business, Latin America can't afford to trail behind," said Mehmet Akcin, CEO of EdgeUno. "By combining our network and data-center footprint with AtlasCloud's GPU capabilities, we're giving enterprises the ability to run world-class AI workloads locally — with the performance they expect and the infrastructure they need."

"AtlasCloud's mission is to democratize access to high-performance GPU compute globally," said Jerry Tang, CEO of AtlasCloud. "Partnering with EdgeUno allows us to bring our platform to one of the world's most dynamic regions. Together, we're enabling AI innovation across financial services, telecom, healthcare, gaming, and every sector preparing for intelligent applications."

Regional Rollout

Initial deployments will include:

São Paulo, Brazil

Bogotá, Colombia

Santiago, Chile

Buenos Aires, Argentina

Mexico City, Mexico

Additional multi-megawatt AI data-center clusters will be deployed through 2025–2027 as part of EdgeUno's expansion roadmap.

Driving Innovation for Enterprises and Governments

The integrated EdgeUno–AtlasCloud platform will support:

LLM training and fine-tuning

Generative AI development

Real-time video analytics

Autonomous systems

Financial modeling and risk simulation

Enterprise-wide AI adoption

Organizations will gain immediate access to resources without long provisioning cycles or cross-border infrastructure delays.

About EdgeUno

EdgeUno is Latin America's most connected edge infrastructure provider, delivering low-latency network services, high-performance connectivity, and next-generation edge data-center solutions across 17 countries. EdgeUno's mission is to build the digital foundation of Latin America and power the region's cloud, AI, and enterprise innovation.

About AtlasCloud

AtlasCloud is a global GPU cloud platform delivering high-performance compute for AI, machine learning, and next-generation workloads. With on-demand GPU clusters, high-density racks, and enterprise-grade orchestration, AtlasCloud enables businesses and developers to scale AI workloads instantly and efficiently around the world.

