EdgeUno Tapped by CacheFly for South American Expansion

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago-based Content Delivery Network service provider CacheFly announced today the launch of a new partnership with EdgeUno.

The partnership allows CacheFly to tap into EdgeUno's ability to provide low latency and high availability data center services for businesses, allowing them to access large files faster and more reliably than they could under cloud-based models. CacheFly intends to promote the new partnership with expansion in Chile, Argentina, and Colombia.

"This new partnership will allow CacheFly to continue providing highly performant service to businesses of all sizes who need to get their content to customers quickly," says CacheFly CTO Matt Levine. "Like CacheFly, EdgeUno has a 20-plus year history of innovation and leadership in this industry, and we're excited to partner with them to expand our reach into Latin America."

The partnership will enable CacheFly to implement their new Smart Edge App Platform in Latin America--an open-source JavaScript environment perfect for running Edge Applications. The Smart Edge App Platform helps developers modify content and maintain maximum control of their CDN experience to reduce page loading speeds by up to 60 percent compared to traditional cloud-based models.

"CacheFly understands that when it comes to providing the fastest, most reliable content to businesses, Edge computing is the way to go," says EdgeUno Colombia County Manager Diana Villamizar. "By teaming up, EdgeUno and CacheFly will be able to revolutionize how businesses in Latin America collaborate and share content with partners and customers around the globe."

About CacheFly:

A leader in CDN technology, CacheFly has held a track record for high-performing, ultra-reliable content delivery for two decades – longer than nearly every other CDN. We pioneered the use of TCP Anycast in 2002, an innovation that upstart CDNs continue to build upon. With more than 3,500 clients in over 80 countries, organizations consistently choose CacheFly for scalability, reliability, and unrivaled performance.

About EdgeUno:

Co-founded in Silicon Valley by former Microsoft, Yahoo! and Terremark executives, EdgeUno, provides unparalleled datacenter and managed cloud services focused Latin America. EdgeUno has entered this market in 2019 by acquiring major Colombian service provider RedUno with the goal of making it simpler to deploy and operate infrastructure across Latam. EdgeUno has recently expanded its footprint to Argentina and Chile.

