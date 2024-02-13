Edgevana Appoints Fund Manager and Capital Markets Expert Michael Roberge as SVP of Institutions and Digital Assets

News provided by

Edgevana

13 Feb, 2024, 11:30 ET

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Edgevana, the leader in powering the world's fastest-growing companies and shaping the future of the digital economy, is proud to announce Michael Roberge's appointment as its new SVP of Institutions and Digital Assets.

Continue Reading
Michael Roberge, SVP of Digital Assets and Institutions at Edgevana
Michael Roberge, SVP of Digital Assets and Institutions at Edgevana

Michael is joining Edgevana with 15 years of experience working at some of the top investment management firms in the industry. During the past decade, Michael has been an integral member of multiple high-performing teams, collectively driving growth of over USD 4 billion in assets under management (AUM). The majority of his professional career has been focused on researching and investing in high-growth companies in emerging markets with optimized investment strategies tailored to the complexity of the asset class. This experience has resulted in a wide-ranging skill set spanning global financial markets, qualitative/quantitative research, risk management, and business development.

Ryan Fay, Founder & co-CEO of Edgevana, said, "In response to unprecedented demand from institutions for digital asset services, Edgevana is launching a dedicated department to provide specialized, white-glove service for institutions navigating Web3. With Michael Roberge joining our team, bringing extensive experience in institutional management, we're strategically positioning ourselves to meet the rapidly changing needs of our clients in the digital asset space".

Michael Roberge, Edgevana's newly appointed SVP of Institutions and Digital Assets, said, "I am incredibly excited to join Edgevana at this transformative time as we pioneer a dedicated approach to servicing institutions in the digital asset space. We are uniquely positioned to address the complex needs of our institutional clients, and I am thrilled to be part of a team that is setting new standards and leading the way for institutions to navigate and thrive in this rapidly evolving landscape."

"This initiative is part of Edgevana's broader strategy to enhance our digital asset management capabilities and infrastructure, ensuring we offer comprehensive support across all facets of investment, from tokenization to risk management. Our focus is on building a robust operational framework and fostering strategic partnerships to keep Edgevana at the forefront of the digital asset ecosystem," Fay continued.

To institutions interested in discovering the benefits of Edgevana's exclusive new white glove service tailored specifically for institutional needs, please reach out to Michael for more information at [email protected]

About Edgevana Careers

At Edgevana, we're not just building a platform, we're building the future. Edgevana offers an unparalleled opportunity for high performers to be at the forefront of shaping the next generation of fintech and driving transformative change ... we seek discomfort and believe it's where the magic happens.

To inquire about career opportunities at Edgevana, email [email protected]

SOURCE Edgevana

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.