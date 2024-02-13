Edgevana Appoints Fund Manager and Capital Markets Expert Michael Roberge as SVP of Institutions and Digital Assets

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Edgevana, the leader in powering the world's fastest-growing companies and shaping the future of the digital economy, is proud to announce Michael Roberge's appointment as its new SVP of Institutions and Digital Assets.

Michael Roberge, SVP of Digital Assets and Institutions at Edgevana

Michael is joining Edgevana with 15 years of experience working at some of the top investment management firms in the industry. During the past decade, Michael has been an integral member of multiple high-performing teams, collectively driving growth of over USD 4 billion in assets under management (AUM). The majority of his professional career has been focused on researching and investing in high-growth companies in emerging markets with optimized investment strategies tailored to the complexity of the asset class. This experience has resulted in a wide-ranging skill set spanning global financial markets, qualitative/quantitative research, risk management, and business development.

Ryan Fay, Founder & co-CEO of Edgevana, said, "In response to unprecedented demand from institutions for digital asset services, Edgevana is launching a dedicated department to provide specialized, white-glove service for institutions navigating Web3. With Michael Roberge joining our team, bringing extensive experience in institutional management, we're strategically positioning ourselves to meet the rapidly changing needs of our clients in the digital asset space".

Michael Roberge, Edgevana's newly appointed SVP of Institutions and Digital Assets, said, "I am incredibly excited to join Edgevana at this transformative time as we pioneer a dedicated approach to servicing institutions in the digital asset space. We are uniquely positioned to address the complex needs of our institutional clients, and I am thrilled to be part of a team that is setting new standards and leading the way for institutions to navigate and thrive in this rapidly evolving landscape."

"This initiative is part of Edgevana's broader strategy to enhance our digital asset management capabilities and infrastructure, ensuring we offer comprehensive support across all facets of investment, from tokenization to risk management. Our focus is on building a robust operational framework and fostering strategic partnerships to keep Edgevana at the forefront of the digital asset ecosystem," Fay continued.

To institutions interested in discovering the benefits of Edgevana's exclusive new white glove service tailored specifically for institutional needs, please reach out to Michael for more information at [email protected]

