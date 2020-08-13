Edgevana Comes Out of Stealth to Disrupt the Way Data Centers and Global Infrastructure Are Transacted

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- It's not easy to buy in the data center space. It's time-consuming, complex, not standardized and hasn't really changed significantly since the late '90s. Using Edgevana puts customers back in control. They'll have the ability to benefit from those services they expect from a large single provider, while enjoying greater flexibility of options, services, locations, and price. Customers now have the ability to look at supply in one city, 10 cities or 10 countries, perform their due diligence and close a deal with one contract and one bill without concern for how many underlying suppliers there are. Edgevana relieves the customer of the burdensome task of attempting to identify the best option among a long list of options by unifying access to global colocation providers.

Connecting global supply with global customers

The scale and geo diversity of partners in the Edgevana Community means that customers will have access to services and solutions that are unavailable in most data centers. Through the greater whole of the community, Edgevana will be able to introduce services like "Edge Design & Deployment" or "Renewable & Sustainable energy" and "Net Zero" projects. Service and product offerings will gain in variety and price through dramatically improved economies of scale and Edgevana will deliver that value to customers. Whether the need is power, space and cooling, bandwidth, smart hands, hardware acquisition, stack design, cloud connects, lifecycle management, global logistics or Corporate Sustainability relief, Edgevana's data center community will have the scale to help.

"I couldn't be more satisfied with how Edgevana is coming together and how supportive the supplier and buyer communities have been for this little idea. Bringing new value to the existing supplier community, while improving options for customers is a true win/win," said Mark Thiele, CEO and founder, Edgevana.

"The idea behind Edgevana seems so obvious in retrospect. In my decade of supporting enterprises on their data center journeys, the issues were always the same, time-to-value was too long, and the process too complex. I'm excited to be a part of helping to fix these long-standing industry issues," said Subhan Jahromi, COO and co-founder, Edgevana.

"I've seen a wide range of 'new ideas' come to market over the last 10 years and what Edgevana is doing has the most promise of any of them. I'm thrilled with being a part of this company," said Peter Gross, Edgevana board member.

The full Edgevana platform is under development, with expected launch in Q1 2021. In the meantime, the website will give visitors plenty of options to choose from and Edgevana will help them behind the scenes manually, until the platform is ready.

Please visit us: www.edgevana.com

Edgevana was founded in 2019 by Mark Thiele and Subhan Jahromi.

