NEW YORK, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ventureco Holdings, Inc and Rialto Trading Network, LLC today announce a private capital investment opportunity into Edgewater Digital Technologies, Inc.

Edgewater Digital Technologies Engages VENTURE.co and Rialto for $25 MM Private Placement Offering Edgewater Digital Technologies Engages VENTURE.co and Rialto for $25 MM Private Placement Offering

Edgewater Markets, an institutional currency trading business founded in 2009, has launched a new company, Edgewater Digital Technologies Inc. ("EWDT"), to provide institutional investors with its state-of-the-art digital asset trading platform, Crypto Prime Trader. Notably, the platform will provide institutional traders with secure, compliant access to digital asset markets and enable EWDT to act as principal as required to effectuate transactions.

Edgewater Markets currently executes over $10 billion fiat volume daily with more than 300 tier-1 institutional customers, including hedge funds, trading firms/HFTs, tier 1, 2 and 3 banks, retail and institutional brokers, asset managers and corporations. To support this, Edgewater Markets has developed a low latency, electronic trading network with data centers in New York, London, Tokyo and Mexico City, connecting traders to global liquidity via a proprietary electronic trading platform.

Edgewater Markets has invested capital, trading technology, and personnel to establish Crypto Prime Trader as a leading institutional digital asset trading platform and provide an on-ramp for digital asset trading to Edgewater Markets customers and other institutional trading firms. The Edgewater team has decades of experience in institutional trading, technology and global financial services management at some of the largest financial institutions in the world, and many have been early adopters of blockchain technology. Edgewater Digital's advanced algorithms and smart order routing technology will execute customer trades efficiently, with minimal market disruption--thereby providing best-in-class execution services, improving price discovery and reducing trading costs.

Skovran Schreder, CEO and Co-Founder of Edgewater Markets, commented,

"As in the fiat trading market, there will be many trading platforms that will co-exist in the institutional crypto market. We believe the leading platforms will be established in the next 12 to 18 months. Edgewater has the currency trading, technology expertise, and customer relationships necessary to establish itself as one of the leading platforms."

To accelerate the development and launch of Crypto Prime Trader, Edgewater is offering up to $25 million of preferred equity in a private placement under Exemption 506(c) to the 1933 Act, which is open to all Accredited Investors. The uses of funds include operating capital and further development and adaptation of the technology platform. "We are excited to support the growth of digital asset trading and contribute our technology and expertise to further advance development of the crypto market," added Mr. Schreder.

The Managing Broker-Dealer for this offering is Rialto Trading Network LLC and the Co-Manager is VENTURE.co Brokerage Services LLC (each, a Member of FINRA and SIPC).

For additional information, please contact Joe Ventresca, Managing Director of Investment Banking at VENTURE.co [Joe@VENTURE.co, +1 (917) 232-4112] or Greg Sullivan, Head of Business Development at Rialto [Greg@RialtoTrading.com, + (203) 918-2672].

Disclosure: This release contains "forward-looking statements." There can be no assurance of their accuracy. This press release is not an offering. For a full disclosure of risks and terms, accredited investors should request the offering circular.

Contact:

Diane Abruzzini

844-780-6797

215695@email4pr.com



SOURCE VENTURE.co