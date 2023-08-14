Edgewater Markets Expands Support for Middle East Currencies

Edgewater's flagship technology and credit intermediation revolutionizes foreign exchange trading for GCC currencies and Egypt

GREENWICH, Conn., Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Edgewater Markets, a leading provider of technology, trade execution and liquidity aggregation across foreign exchange (FX) and precious metals, today announced the launch of its FX trading technology and credit intermediation services for GCC currencies (Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates), as well as Egypt. As the firm onboards local liquidity providers, this groundbreaking offering revolutionizes foreign exchange trading in the region by providing clients with the superior liquidity and unparalleled efficiency that have become Edgewater's hallmarks around the world.

Edgewater's flagship technology, EdgeFX, is highly modular and customizable, helping institutions optimize trading strategies, reduce operational risk and automate workflows. By bringing GCC currencies online, firms in the region and those looking to trade these currencies no longer have to rely exclusively on outdated and error-prone workflows. Now, Edgewater's innovative technology allows them to bypass intermediaries and trade directly with local banks in the region where they are conducting business. By cutting out the middleman, Edgewater helps its clients access tighter spreads, and by connecting directly with onshore banks who control local currencies, Edgewater connects firms around the world to local expertise. Taken together, Edgewater's offering for GCC currencies can yield significant cost savings and greater transparency for clients on both sides of every trade.

Brian Andreyko, Chief Product Officer at Edgewater Markets, explained the significance of this new service: "This development marks a major shift in how foreign exchange trading is conducted in the GCC and surrounding region. At Edgewater, our technology enables us not only to support 24x5 forex trading via GUI, but also to act as a credit intermediary for our clients, connecting them directly with local banks and ensuring they get the best rates available."

Andreyko also elaborated on how this new offering aligns with Edgewater's overall strategy: "Edgewater is committed to helping our clients grow by providing customizable electronic FX trading technology paired with superior liquidity. By extending our technology and credit intermediation services into this growing region, we further enhance our ability to deliver tailored solutions that meet our clients' specific needs."

Edgewater's introduction of direct client-to-liquidity provider connectivity through their advanced technology stack represents an unprecedented advancement within the industry. With the power of EdgeFX technology, Edgewater is revolutionizing foreign exchange trading for its clients.

About Edgewater Markets

Edgewater is a leading trading technology provider that specializes in FX trade execution and liquidity aggregation to help institutions trade efficiently and competitively across global markets. Over the past 10 years, we've earned the trust of over 350 clients by providing exceptional client service, unblemished operational performance and a flexible, conflict-free business model. Our sole focus is on helping our clients grow – because when they succeed, we succeed. For more information visit edgewatermarkets.com.

