EdgeWave's Email Security Solution Gets Five-Star Rating From SC Media

SAN DIEGO, April 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EdgeWave® Inc., a next-generation email security provider, announced that its flagship solution ePrism received the top rating from SC Media's product review team. SC Media is a well-regarded industry resource that provides IT security professionals with in-depth and unbiased information and analysis and extensive product reviews of security tools and services.

EdgeWave received the SC Media 'Best Buy' designation for its email security solution ePrism.

Citing no weaknesses in ePrism, the product review team gave five-star ratings across each review category including features, documentation, performance support, ease of use and value for money. Out of all the email security vendors reviewed, only EdgeWave received the SC Media "Best Buy" designation.

ePrism, part of EdgeWave's Email Security Platform, is a comprehensive email security gateway that provides organizations comprehensive email security to stop spam, malware, advanced persistent threats, phishing attacks and more with less IT effort. ePrism offers a variety of protections like email filtering, data loss prevention, continuity, encryption and add-on capabilities.

According to the SC Media product review team, "ePrism addresses the evolution of email-borne threats by factoring the human element into detection. Setup and administration are simple, and the customizable reporting provides detailed information for use in triage and remediation. A polished and intuitive dashboard encourages interaction, and its affordability makes it a solid solution for organizations of all sizes."

The SC Media product review team consists of a formidable group of seasoned industry experts who add experienced, robust and knowledgeable perspectives to the team's existing editorial crew.

"We are extremely proud to receive this award from SC Media," said John Randall, EdgeWave VP of product management. "Achieving a top ranking, and the only Best Buy designation, validates the great work of our development team and why customers are choosing ePrism to protect their organizations from advanced email threats."

Click here for the complete ePrism product review. To learn more about EdgeWave's product portfolio, visit www.edgewave.com or contact them to request a demo.

About EdgeWave Inc.

EdgeWave Delivers the World's Safest Inboxes™ by eliminating email-borne security risks from targeted, socially engineered attacks. Our multi-layered Email Security Platform provides unparalleled predelivery protection, postdelivery detection and incident response to secure inboxes from today's proliferating messaging threats like ransomware, spear phishing, business email compromise and more.

Headquartered in San Diego, California, EdgeWave has more than 2,500 customers and over 3.5 million protected users worldwide. For more information, please visit EdgeWave online at https://www.edgewave.com.

About SC Media

SC Media is cybersecurity. We've lived it for more than 25 years, sharing industry expert guidance and insight, in-depth features and timely news, and independent product reviews in various content forms in partnership with and for top-level information security executives and their technical teams.

SC Media arms information security professionals with the in-depth, unbiased business and technical information they need to tackle the countless security challenges they face and establish risk management and compliance postures that underpin overall business strategies. We deliver breaking news, comprehensive analysis, cutting-edge features, contributions from thought leaders and the best, most extensive collection of product reviews in the business.

