Edgewell Personal Care and Harry's, Inc. Comment on FTC Decision

Rod Little, President and CEO of Edgewell, said, "We continue to believe the combination of our two companies would bring together complementary capabilities for the benefit of all stakeholders, including customers. We will review the FTC's decision and respond in due course."

"We are disappointed that the FTC is attempting to block our combination with Edgewell and are evaluating the best path forward. We believe strongly that the combined company will deliver exceptional brands and products at a great value and are determined to bring those benefits to consumers." -- Jeff Raider and Andy Katz-Mayfield, Co-Founders and Co-CEO's of Harry's, Inc."

Edgewell (NYSE: EPC) is a leading pure-play consumer products company with an attractive, diversified portfolio of established brand names such as Schick® and Wilkinson Sword® men's and women's shaving systems and disposable razors; Edge® and Skintimate® shave preparations; Playtex®, Stayfree®, Carefree® and o.b.® feminine care products; Banana Boat®, Hawaiian Tropic®, Bulldog® and Jack Black® sun and skin care products, and Wet Ones® moist wipes. The Company has a broad global footprint and operates in more than 50 markets, including the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Japan, the U.K. and Australia, with approximately 6,000 employees worldwide.

Harry's, Inc. builds and scales the next great consumer product brands by putting people first and delivering against real unmet consumer needs. Today, Harry's, Inc. is comprised of Harry's – the company's flagship brand, founded in 2013 by Andy Katz-Mayfield and Jeff Raider – Flamingo and Harry's Labs. Harry's owns and operates its own razor factory in Eisfeld, Germany, employs more than 900 people across the U.S., U.K. and Germany, and sells products direct-to-consumers at https://www.harrys.com/en/us, as well as in retailers nationwide. Harry's, Inc. is headquartered in New York City. For more information on Harry's, please visit https://www.harrys.com/en/us.

