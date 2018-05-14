Edgewell Personal Care Announces the Appointment of Marisa Iasenza as Chief Legal Officer

"Marisa is a pragmatic, results-oriented General Counsel and I am excited that she will be joining our team," said Hatfield. "During this transformational time at Edgewell, I look forward to having Marisa as a trusted advisor and key member of my leadership team while partnering with her on legal and strategic initiatives moving forward."

Most recently, as senior vice president, general counsel and secretary at Harman, Iasenza was responsible for all legal matters related to mergers and acquisitions, including negotiating and drafting agreements and managing the diligence team; financings; contracts; regulatory filings with the SEC and NYSE; compliance; executive compensation; employee benefit programs; and employment matters. She was with the company for 10 years, maintaining roles of increasing levels of responsibility throughout her tenure.

Prior to that, she served as Assistant General Counsel with United Agri Products, Inc. where she acted as lead attorney for all mergers and acquisitions activity, including drafting and negotiating agreements, and supervised and managed outside counsel relating to acquisition and litigation activity, among other responsibilities.

Iasenza holds a Master of Laws from the University of Miami, and a Bachelor of Laws and Bachelor of Civil Laws from the University of Ottawa.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell (NYSE: EPC) is a leading pure-play consumer products company with an attractive, diversified portfolio of established brand names such as Schick® and Wilkinson Sword® men's and women's shaving systems and disposable razors; Edge® and Skintimate® shave preparations; Playtex®, Stayfree®, Carefree® and o.b.® feminine care products; Banana Boat® and Hawaiian Tropic® sun care products; Playtex® infant feeding, Diaper Genie®; Bull Dog® and Jack Black® male skin care and grooming products; and Wet Ones® moist wipes. The Company has a broad global footprint and operates in more than 50 markets, including the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Japan and Australia, with approximately 6,000 employees worldwide.

