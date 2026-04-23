Edgewell Personal Care Celebrates Five Years in Partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation

The company has funded the planting of over 100,000 trees which are expected to restore more than 140 acres of forest

SHELTON, Conn., April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE: EPC) is announcing its fifth year of partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation, celebrating a shared commitment to protecting biodiversity through reforestation efforts.

Since the partnership began, the company has funded the planting of over 100,000 trees which are expected to restore more than 140 acres of forest. This reforestation contributes to healthier ecosystems and more resilient habitats for communities and wildlife, such as more than 50 hummingbird species found in the Polylepis forest, where much of the company's support has been directed. The milestone reflects years of collaborative impact and showcases one of the many ways Edgewell is continuing to pursue its Sustainable Care strategy.

"Our partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation is a powerful example of our sustainability strategy in action," said Amy Knight, Vice President of Global Sustainability. "Through these reforestation efforts, we are supporting biodiversity in unique ecosystems, contributing to watershed health and helping enable positive outcomes for the climate and local communities. Together, we are advancing our biodiversity efforts through projects that have a meaningful connection to our business."

Dan Morrow, Vice President, Partnerships at the Arbor Day Foundation said, "We're grateful to be entering into our fifth year of partnership with Edgewell. Together, we're helping protect and restore vital habitats for hummingbirds and other important species while strengthening forests that support communities and ecosystems. Five years of collaboration have delivered meaningful, on‑the‑ground results—from reducing water runoff and improving air quality to sequestering carbon dioxide—demonstrating how corporate partners like Edgewell can play a critical role in building a healthier, more resilient future."

To learn more about Edgewell's Sustainable Care strategy, its vision that guides the business and goals moving forward, visit www.Edgewell.com/sustainability.

About Edgewell

Edgewell is a leading pure-play consumer products company with an attractive, diversified portfolio of established brand names such as Schick®, Wilkinson Sword® and Billie® men's and women's shaving systems and disposable razors; Edge and Skintimate® shave preparations; Banana Boat®, Hawaiian Tropic®, Bulldog®, Jack Black®, and CREMO® sun and skin care products; and Wet Ones® products. The Company has a broad global footprint and operates in more than 50 markets, including the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Japan, the U.K. and Australia, with approximately 6,700 employees worldwide.

About the Arbor Day Foundation

The Arbor Day Foundation is a global nonprofit inspiring people to plant, nurture, and celebrate trees. They foster a growing community of more than 1 million leaders, innovators, planters, and supporters united by their bold belief that a more hopeful future can be shaped through the power of trees. For more than 50 years, they've answered critical need with action, planting more than half a billion trees alongside their partners. And this is only the beginning.

The Arbor Day Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit pursuing a future where all life flourishes through the power of trees. Learn more at arborday.org.

SOURCE Edgewell Personal Care Company