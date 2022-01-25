Edgewell Personal Care Continues to Support its Employees During COVID-19 with Global Bonus Award

SHELTON, Conn., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE: EPC) announced today that, as a part of its purpose-led, people-first values, it has awarded global hourly and salaried employees a year-end bonus in appreciation of their hard work during the COVID-19 pandemic. The bonuses are the latest example of Edgewell's ongoing commitment to supporting its people.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has been difficult for everyone," said Rod Little, President and Chief Executive Officer of Edgewell Personal Care. "I am truly grateful for our teammates and their hard work during this time. Just as our employees are committed to us by giving their all to achieve individual and collective goals, we are equally committed to them and will continue to find ways to show our appreciation. Despite the year's challenges, our teammates managed to safely and efficiently deliver for the Company, and for that, we are truly grateful."

Under Little's leadership, Edgewell has developed and launched a new growth strategy, that included an equally important holistic cultural transformation. The company has transformed into an organization that embodies purpose and empathy and prioritizes the well-being and mental and physical health of every employee, from its corporate offices to its manufacturing facilities.

Select highlights that underscore the transformation include the following:

Understanding that frontline employees have been unable to work remotely, Edgewell awarded year-end bonus payments to global hourly workers in 2020 and 2021 in recognition of their efforts to keep the company running.

During the pandemic, Edgewell was one of the first companies to initiate emergency pay, prioritizing health over attendance by allowing employees in its manufacturing facilities to take two weeks of paid leave; the company extended pay to 66% of salary for up to 12 weeks thereafter. Adoption of this policy, which still exists, is the reason Edgewell has experienced minimal spread of the virus in its manufacturing facilities.

Edgewell employees availed themselves of the company's mental health and wellness programs, as utilization rose 700% from 2019 to 2021.

The company encourages employees to get vaccinated, protecting their pay during hours missed as a result and scheduling onsite vaccination and testing clinics at many locations.

During the height of the pandemic, when burnout was reported to be at its worst, Edgewell granted a total of nine scheduled global "Take a Break" days off for all remote or office employees, in addition to PTO and scheduled holidays.

Due to the significant uptick in meetings in a remote work environment, in June 2020 , shortly after the start of the pandemic, Edgewell mandated no-meeting Fridays – providing employees time to catch up on work from the prior four days.

To maintain cultural accountability, compensation is a reflection, in part, of how well employees live Edgewell's Corporate values.

In addition to employee-focused initiatives implemented as a result of the pandemic, Edgewell also continues to underscore its commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) and sustainability, as part of its purpose-led approach:

In December 2020 , Edgewell signed the CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion Pledge, committing to advance diversity, equity and inclusion in the workplace.

In February 2021 , Edgewell joined a growing list of companies committing to the Board Diversity Action Alliance, an organization taking action to increase the representation of racially and ethnically diverse directors on corporate boards.

In June 2020 , Edgewell unveiled its ambitious sustainability commitments and goals in its Sustainable Care 2030 strategy.

, Edgewell unveiled its ambitious sustainability commitments and goals in its strategy. In November, Edgewell committed to carbon neutrality across its global operations by 2030 and furthered its commitment to climate change and transparency by disclosing its environmental performance through CDP.

And in December, for the third year in a row, Edgewell was named to Newsweek's 2022 list of Amercia's Most Responsible Companies for its environmental, social and corporate governance efforts. The final list recognizes the top 500 most responsible companies in the United States from among 2,000 evaluated.

About Edgewell

Edgewell is a leading pure-play consumer products company with an attractive, diversified portfolio of established brand names such as Schick® and Wilkinson Sword® men's shaving products; Schick® and Billie® women's shaving products; Edge® and Skintimate® shave preparations; Playtex®, Stayfree®, Carefree® and o.b.® feminine care products; Banana Boat®, Hawaiian Tropic®, Bulldog®, Jack Black® and Cremo® sun and skin care products; and Wet Ones® moist wipes. The Company has a broad global footprint and operates in more than 50 markets, including the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Japan, the U.K. and Australia, with approximately 6,500 employees worldwide.

