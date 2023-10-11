Edgewell Personal Care Names LaTanya Langley as Chief People and Legal Officer

News provided by

Edgewell Personal Care Company

11 Oct, 2023, 09:00 ET

SHELTON, Conn., Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE: EPC) today announced changes to its executive team to streamline leadership structure and support the company's strategic objectives. With the planned departure of John Hill, Chief Human Resources Officer, a new role of Chief People and Legal Officer has been created. LaTanya Langley, Chief Legal Officer, will be appointed to the new role effective November 6, 2023.

Rod Little, Edgewell's President and Chief Executive Officer said, "This is an exciting new role for Edgewell, with Human Resources and Legal functions under one capable leader. In her time with the company, LaTanya has displayed strong leadership, an aptitude for elevating and developing her team, and has contributed significant value as a member of the Global Leadership Team. She is a natural leader, who leads with empathy and confidence and is a true ambassador of our corporate culture. LaTanya has stepped up to champion our Diversity, Equity and Inclusion programs and works with teams to further embed our purpose and values across the organization. I am confident in her readiness and ability to succeed in this role and look forward to all she will achieve with her new team."

Langley joined Edgewell in 2022 to lead Edgewell's legal matters including overseeing the company's litigation and disputes, intellectual property, contracting, compliance program, and providing legal counsel relating to all regulatory, sales and marketing. Since then, she has organized the legal team for success, embracing Edgewell's People first approach, elevated the leaders on her team, and created growth and development opportunities across the legal disciplines on her team. She is also an executive sponsor of Edgewell's Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI) programs and of the company's Purpose, Values & Behaviors.

As a result of this new role, John Hill, Chief Human Resources Officer, will be moving on to other opportunities. Speaking to his departure, Little said, "I also want to sincerely thank John for his countless significant contributions to the Company over the past 25 years. Through his senior leadership roles in Commercial, General Management and now, HR, John was instrumental in the success of nearly every major strategic initiative since Edgewell became an independent company in 2015. His empathetic leadership, strategic thinking, and overall positive attitude will be missed at Edgewell and we wish him all the best in his next chapter."

After being named CHRO in 2018, Hill leveraged his more than 30 years of business, management and cross-functional leadership to develop a bold, modern people first strategy that empowers Edgewell's employees to deliver on the company's corporate strategic plan. He supported the company's world-class response to the unprecedented environment of COVID-19 and deployed proactive, people-first policies that increased employee engagement during some of the toughest times, organizationally, in history.

Hill will remain at Edgewell to transition his responsibilities to Langley through the end of calendar 2023.

About Edgewell Personal Care
Edgewell is a leading pure-play consumer products company with an attractive, diversified portfolio of established brand names such as Schick®, Wilkinson Sword® and Billie® men's and women's shaving systems and disposable razors; Edge and Skintimate® shave preparations; Playtex®, Stayfree®, Carefree® and o.b.® feminine care products; Banana Boat®, Hawaiian Tropic®, Bulldog®, Jack Black®, and CREMO® sun and skin care products; and Wet Ones® products. The Company has a broad global footprint and operates in more than 50 markets, including the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Japan, the U.K. and Australia, with approximately 7,000 employees worldwide.

SOURCE Edgewell Personal Care Company

Also from this source

Edgewell Personal Care Named as a Connecticut Top Workplace of 2023

Edgewell Personal Care Named as a Connecticut Top Workplace of 2023

Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE: EPC) has been recognized as a Top Workplace of 2023 by Hearst Media Services. Based on the feedback of...
Edgewell Personal Care Partners with Dollar General Literacy Foundation to Launch the Schick Intuition Emerging Artist Contest

Edgewell Personal Care Partners with Dollar General Literacy Foundation to Launch the Schick Intuition Emerging Artist Contest

Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE: EPC) and the Dollar General Literacy Foundation (DGLF) today announced the launch of the Emerging Artist...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Retail

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.