Edgewell Personal Care Partners with the Arbor Day Foundation to Support Reforestation and Biodiversity in Four Global Regions

In 2021, Edgewell accelerated its 2030 ambitions with a goal to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 50% by 2030, aligning its efforts with a 1.5°C pathway. The company's ultimate ambition is to go beyond this to achieve carbon neutrality across its global operations (Scope 1 and 2) in the same timeframe.

Edgewell chose to contribute to the Foundation's current projects in the Andes Mountains in South America, Lake Louisa State Park in Florida, Mersey Forest in the United Kingdom and Eastern Queensland in Australia. The Polylepis forests within the Andes Mountains, in particular, are home to a third of all known global hummingbird species. The company's partnership will help complete the Arbor Day Foundation's extensive annual project in that region, restoring critical forests that have been devastated by both natural and man-made disasters.

"This partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation reinforces our commitment to moving our Sustainable Care 2030 strategy forward as we support the fight against climate change," said Amy Knight, Vice President Global Sustainability, Edgewell. "Natural climate solutions, such as planting trees, are always at the forefront of sustainability discussions for good reason – they work. Trees can help to offset carbon emissions while also providing cleaner air and water, soil stabilization, and protecting wildlife habitats."

"As the symbol of our company, hummingbirds are close to our hearts at Edgewell, and it will make our teammates proud to know that our donation will not only contribute to reforestation and biodiversity in global regions where we operate, but will also protect significant hummingbird habitats in the Andes," Knight added.

For the past 50 years, the Arbor Day Foundation has worked to plant nearly 500 million trees around the world. Through a vast network of partnerships, the Foundation facilitates projects that empower organizations of all sizes to reach their environmental and sustainability goals via measurable, impactful work.

"We welcome partnerships like this one with Edgewell Personal Care," said Dan Lambe, chief executive of the Arbor Day Foundation. "The world needs trees now more than ever, and it takes commitments like this to help ensure forests are restored, nurtured and celebrated."

To learn more about Edgewell's commitment to sustainability, please visit www.edgewell.com/sustainability. More information about the Arbor Day Foundation is available at www.arborday.org.

About Sustainable Care 2030

Edgewell's Sustainable Care 2030 is the Company's ambitious strategy that will enable it to sustain and grow its business while inspiring a world where the joy of caring for yourself is balanced with caring for our shared planet and society. Unveiled in 2020, Sustainable Care 2030 includes key commitments and targets across its brands, operations and supply chain, and workforce and communities. For more information, visit www.edgewell.com/sustainability/

About Edgewell

Edgewell is a leading pure-play consumer products company with an attractive, diversified portfolio of established brand names including Schick® and Wilkinson Sword® men's shaving products; Schick® and Billie® women's shaving products; Edge® and Skintimate® shave preparations; Playtex®, Stayfree®, Carefree® and o.b.® feminine care products; Banana Boat® and Hawaiian Tropic® sun care products; Bulldog®, Jack Black® and Cremo® grooming products; FieldtripTM skin care products; and Wet Ones® hygiene products. The Company has a broad global footprint and operates in more than 50 markets, including the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Japan, the U.K. and Australia, with approximately 6,500 employees worldwide.

About the Arbor Day Foundation

Founded in 1972, the Arbor Day Foundation has grown to become the largest nonprofit membership organization dedicated to planting trees, with more than one million members, supporters and valued partners. Since 1972, almost 500 million Arbor Day Foundation trees have been planted in neighborhoods, communities, cities and forests throughout the world. Our vision is to lead toward a world where trees are used to solve issues critical to survival.

As one of the world's largest operating conservation foundations, the Arbor Day Foundation, through its members, partners and programs, educates and engages stakeholders and communities across the globe to involve themselves in its mission of planting, nurturing and celebrating trees. More information is available at arborday.org.

SOURCE Edgewell Personal Care Company