Edgewell Personal Care Partners with the Dollar General Literacy Foundation for the 2nd Annual Schick Intuition Emerging Artist Contest

Middle and High School Art Teachers Will Be Eligible for the Grand Prize

SHELTON, Conn., April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE: EPC) and the Dollar General Literacy Foundation (DGLF) announced the second annual Emerging Artist Contest, focused on educators for 2024. Middle and High School art teachers are encouraged to visit EmergingArtistProject.com to enter their original piece of artwork for consideration to win a one-time prize and the chance for their design to be featured on limited-edition Schick Intuition packaging at Dollar General. The contest will accept submissions through June 3, 2024.

Schick Intuition (PRNewsfoto/Edgewell Personal Care Company) Dollar General Literacy Foundation

This year's new contest theme calls for teachers to submit a feel-good design that communicates the importance of literacy through their design. The winning teacher will receive a $10,000 prize, half of which will go toward supporting their classroom, and the other half will go toward the winner's individual artistic pursuits. Through the contest, Edgewell and its Schick Intuition shave brand aim to elevate creative expression and encourage teachers to continue supporting literacy and the arts within their community.

Edgewell is dedicated to enacting its corporate purpose, values and behaviors , and this contest will continue to support its People First value, specifically. By giving back to the community and sharing the brand platform with educators who directly support, teach and encourage creative expression, the company aims to bring joy to its community, offer support and empower creative expression.

Rod Little, CEO of Edgewell Personal Care, said, "Edgewell looks to lead with people at the forefront of every decision and with that, we are pleased to be launching the second year of this contest. We look forward to encouraging creativity through art and literacy and supporting some of the most integral individuals within our community, educators. We're so proud to partner with the Dollar General Literacy Foundation to enrich the lives of those in our community and make a meaningful, positive impact with this project."

"The Dollar General Literacy Foundation is thrilled to further encourage creativity and art through partnering with Edgewell's Schick Intuition brand for the second year of the Emerging Artist Project," shared Denine Torr, executive director of the Dollar General Literacy Foundation. "With a new focus on empowering and supporting educators, we look forward to continuing our efforts to advance literacy and education in Dollar General's hometown communities across the country."

With the belief everyone deserves an equal opportunity to a basic education, Dollar General and the Dollar General Literacy Foundation have a deeply-rooted history of championing education initiatives. DGLF continues to invest in education and literacy programs increasing access, enhancing the quality of instruction and inspiring and advancing innovation. Since its inception in 1993, the Foundation has awarded more than $238 million to support literacy and learning, enabling more than 19.6 million people to achieve their goals and dreams.

To learn more about Edgewell Personal Care and it's Schick Intuition brand, visit: https://Edgewell.com/pages/our-brands

About Edgewell

Edgewell is a leading pure-play consumer products company with an attractive, diversified portfolio of established brand names including Schick® and Wilkinson Sword® men's shaving products; Schick® and Billie® women's shaving products; Edge® and Skintimate® shave preparations; Playtex®, Stayfree®, Carefree® and o.b.® feminine care products; Banana Boat® and Hawaiian Tropic® sun care products; Bulldog®, Jack Black® and Cremo® grooming products; FieldtripTM skin care products; and Wet Ones® hygiene products. The Company has a broad global footprint and operates in more than 50 markets, including the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Japan, the U.K. and Australia, with approximately 6,800 employees worldwide.

SOURCE Edgewell Personal Care Company