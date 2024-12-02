Edgewell Personal Care to Webcast Fireside Chat at the Morgan Stanley Global Consumer and Retail Conference

Edgewell Personal Care Company

Dec 02, 2024, 09:11 ET

SHELTON, Conn., Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE: EPC) today announced that it will participate in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley Global Consumer and Retail Conference in New York on Tuesday December 3, 2024, at 8:45 A.M. ETRod Little, President and Chief Executive Officer and Dan Sullivan, Chief Operating Officer will be presenting for Edgewell. 

All interested parties may access a live webcast of these events at www.edgewell.com, under "Investors," and "News and Events" tabs or by using the following link:  

http://ir.edgewell.com/news-and-events/events.

For those unable to participate during the live webcast, a replay will be available at www.edgewell.com.

About Edgewell Personal Care:

Edgewell is a leading pure-play consumer products company with an attractive, diversified portfolio of established brand names such as Schick® and Wilkinson Sword® men's shaving products; Schick® and Billie® women's shaving products; Edge® and Skintimate® shave preparations; Playtex®, Stayfree®, Carefree® and o.b.® feminine care products; Banana Boat®, Hawaiian Tropic®, Bulldog®, Jack Black® and Cremo® sun and skin care products; and Wet Ones® moist wipes.  The Company has a broad global footprint and operates in more than 50 markets, including the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Japan, the U.K. and Australia, with approximately 6,800 employees worldwide.

