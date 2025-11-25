Edgewell Personal Care to Webcast Fireside Chat at the Morgan Stanley Global Consumer and Retail Conference

SHELTON, Conn., Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE: EPC) today announced that it will participate in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley Global Consumer and Retail Conference in New York on Tuesday December 2, 2025, at 10:15 A.M. ET.  Rod Little, President and Chief Executive Officer and Francesca Weissman, Chief Financial Officer will be presenting for Edgewell. 

All interested parties may access a live webcast of these events at www.edgewell.com, under "Investors," and "News and Events" tabs or by using the following link:  

http://ir.edgewell.com/news-and-events/events.

For those unable to participate during the live webcast, a replay will be available at www.edgewell.com.

About Edgewell Personal Care:

Edgewell is a leading pure-play consumer products company with an attractive, diversified portfolio of established brand names such as Schick® and Wilkinson Sword® men's shaving products; Schick® and Billie® women's shaving products; Edge® and Skintimate® shave preparations; Playtex®, Stayfree®, Carefree® and o.b.® feminine care products; Banana Boat®, Hawaiian Tropic®, Bulldog®, Jack Black® and Cremo® sun and skin care products; and Wet Ones® moist wipes.  The Company has a broad global footprint and operates in more than 50 markets, including the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Japan, the U.K. and Australia, with approximately 6,700 employees worldwide.

SOURCE Edgewell Personal Care Company

