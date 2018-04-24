Edgewise Energy Recognized as 2018 Innovator of the Year by InnovateLI

PLAINVIEW, N.Y., April 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- New York-based Edgewise Energy (www.edgewise.energy), a Commercial Energy Solutions Integrator and Aggregator, has been recognized as a 2018 Innovator of the Year by InnovateLI, a publisher covering news and insights about companies building and accelerating the Long Island region's next economy. The third annual Innovator of the Year awards recognize the Long Island region's most amazing ideas and the incredible people making them fly. Other award recipients of note include Applied DNA Sciences, the Workforce Development Institute's Rosalie Drago, and LaunchPad Huntington. The Edgewise Energy team received its award during an executive breakfast hosted by InnovateLI and attended by local business professionals and dignitaries at the Crest Hollow Country Club in Woodbury, NY.

"Edgewise Energy is working to turn energy-draining buildings into power-producing generators and recurring revenue for property owners," said Sammy Chu, Edgewise Energy CEO. "We are grateful to be recognized for our efforts and focus on optimizing energy consumption and generation for our clients and the grid."

About Edgewise Energy

Edgewise Energy is a New York-based Commercial Energy Solutions Integrator and Aggregator that turns energy-draining buildings into power-producing generators and recurring revenue for property owners. The Edgewise Energy team of energy professionals designs and delivers commercial energy solutions specifically tailored for each project it manages. Edgewise Energy power management solutions incorporate Solar, Building Management Systems, Lighting Upgrades, HVAC and more. For more information about Edgewise Energy, please contact us at 516.595.2259, info@getedgewise.com or visit https://edgewise.energy

Edgewise Energy is a proud client of the Stony Brook Clean Energy Business Incubator Program.

