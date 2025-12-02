Edgewise Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants as permitted by the Nasdaq Listing Rules

News provided by

Edgewise Therapeutics

Dec 02, 2025, 08:00 ET

BOULDER, Colo., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. ("Edgewise" or the "Company"), (Nasdaq: EWTX), a leading muscle disease biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for muscular dystrophies and serious cardiac conditions, today announced that on November 28, 2025, Edgewise granted an inducement stock option to purchase a total of 26,250 shares of Edgewise's common stock to a new non-executive employee in connection with the commencement of their employment, pursuant to Edgewise's 2024 Inducement Equity Incentive Plan (the "Inducement Plan").    

The inducement stock option has an exercise price of $26.04 per share, which is equal to the closing price of a share of Edgewise common stock on the grant date, and shall vest as follows: 25% of the shares subject to such inducement stock option shall vest on the one year anniversary of the start date of each employee, and an additional one forty-eighth (1/48th) of the shares subject to such inducement stock option shall vest monthly thereafter, subject to the employee's continued service.

The inducement award is subject to the terms of the Inducement Plan and related forms of agreements, and were granted as inducements material to these employees to enter into employment with Edgewise in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). 

About Edgewise Therapeutics

Edgewise Therapeutics is a leading muscle disease biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for muscular dystrophies and serious cardiac conditions. The Company's deep expertise in muscle physiology is driving a new generation of novel therapeutics. Sevasemten is an orally administered first-in-class fast skeletal myosin inhibitor in late-stage clinical trials in Becker and Duchenne muscular dystrophies. EDG-7500 is a novel cardiac sarcomere modulator for the treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy and other diseases of diastolic dysfunction, currently in Phase 2 clinical development. EDG-15400 is a novel cardiac sarcomere modulator for the treatment of heart failure, currently in Phase 1 clinical development. The entire team at Edgewise is dedicated to our mission: changing the lives of patients and families affected by serious muscle diseases. To learn more, go to: www.edgewisetx.com or follow us on LinkedInX , Facebook and Instagram.

SOURCE Edgewise Therapeutics

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Edgewise Therapeutics Appoints Commercial Biotech Executive Christopher Martin to its Board of Directors

Edgewise Therapeutics Appoints Commercial Biotech Executive Christopher Martin to its Board of Directors

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc., (Nasdaq: EWTX), a leading muscle disease biopharmaceutical company, today announced the appointment of biotechnology...
Edgewise Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants as permitted by the Nasdaq Listing Rules

Edgewise Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants as permitted by the Nasdaq Listing Rules

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. ("Edgewise" or the "Company"), (Nasdaq: EWTX), a leading muscle disease biopharmaceutical company developing novel...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Health Care & Hospitals

Health Care & Hospitals

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Pharmaceuticals

Pharmaceuticals

News Releases in Similar Topics