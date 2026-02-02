Edgewise Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants as permitted by the Nasdaq Listing Rules

BOULDER, Colo., Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. ("Edgewise" or the "Company"), (Nasdaq: EWTX), a leading muscle disease biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for muscular dystrophies and serious cardiac conditions, today announced that on January 30, 2025, Edgewise granted inducement stock options to purchase a total of 198,250 shares of Edgewise's common stock to 7 new non-executive employees in connection with the commencement of their employment, pursuant to Edgewise's 2024 Inducement Equity Incentive Plan (the "Inducement Plan").

Each inducement stock option has an exercise price of $28.15 per share, which is equal to the closing price of a share of Edgewise common stock on the grant date, and shall vest as follows: 25% of the shares subject to such inducement stock option shall vest on the one year anniversary of the start date of each employee, and an additional one forty-eighth (1/48th) of the shares subject to such inducement stock option shall vest monthly thereafter, subject to the employee's continued service.

Each inducement award is subject to the terms of the Inducement Plan and related forms of agreements, and were granted as inducements material to these employees to enter into employment with Edgewise in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

About Edgewise Therapeutics

Edgewise Therapeutics is a leading muscle disease biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for muscular dystrophies and serious cardiac conditions. The Company's deep expertise in muscle physiology is driving a new generation of novel therapeutics. Sevasemten is an orally administered first-in-class fast skeletal myosin inhibitor in late-stage clinical trials in Becker and Duchenne muscular dystrophies. EDG-7500 is a novel cardiac sarcomere modulator for the treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, currently in Phase 2 clinical development. EDG-15400 is a novel cardiac sarcomere modulator for the treatment of heart failure, currently in Phase 1 clinical development. The entire team at Edgewise is dedicated to our mission: changing the lives of patients and families affected by serious muscle diseases. To learn more, go to: www.edgewisetx.com or follow us on LinkedIn and X.

