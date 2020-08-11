Edgewood Management Announces Preleasing at Lineage at North Patrick Street Apartment Community

The demand for affordable housing has increased exponentially during the current pandemic and economic downturn, making Lineage an incredibly important addition to the Alexandria market. Edgewood President and CEO Cindy Sanquist said the company is honored to help bring such a timely and high-quality affordable housing opportunity to the city.

"We're privileged to partner with the Alexandria Redevelopment and Housing Authority on this exciting new affordable housing community," Sanquist said. "The current need for affordable housing is urgent, and we're delighted to be one step closer to increasing affordable housing availability in Alexandria with the start of preleasing on this project. Lineage at North Patrick Street is a truly impressive and important community, and we're eager to bring it online."

Wendy Simpson, Edgewood vice president of marketing, reported tremendous interest in Lineage right out of the gate.

"Our lease-up for Lineage launched with unprecedented velocity," Simpson said. "In just the first five weeks, we have nearly met 50% of our overall lease-up goal, and the applications keep pouring in. It really speaks to the demand for not only affordable housing but the quality of living that Lineage residents will enjoy."

Lineage is located at 625 N Patrick Street, just off the coastal George Washington Memorial Parkway, with quick connectivity to King Street and I-495. Access to public transportation is just steps away. The property is across the street from the Charles Houston Recreation Center and Alexandria Black History Museum, and within walking distance of the upscale dining and shopping opportunities in Old Town Alexandria. Local restaurants, coffee shops and groceries are all just beyond residents' doorsteps, as well. Lineage also has easy accessibility to three waterfront parks – Oronoco Bay, Rivergate and Founders.

Lineage is anchored by an enviable, pet-friendly onsite park, complete with vibrant landscaping. Resident vehicles reside within a controlled-access parking garage, and package arrivals are stored in a designated controlled-access room. A central elevator services all four floors.

Apartment homes range from 323-1,301 square feet and feature oversized windows for ample natural light. Kitchens include black GE energy-efficient appliances, brushed chrome fixtures and maple shaker cabinets. Eat-in breakfast bars highlight select homes. Hardwood-style flooring extends throughout living areas, while bedrooms and generous closet spaces are carpeted. All apartments include in-home washers and dryers, individually controlled heating and air conditioning, and come cable and internet ready. Roommate-style floor plans are available.

Move-ins are scheduled to begin in October.

