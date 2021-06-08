Edgewood offers dementia communication training for first responders

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its service to the community, Edgewood Retirement Community in North Andover is offering dementia communication training to groups of first responders including police officers, EMTs, firefighters, clergy and others who have contact with the public in their daily occupations.

Using research-based, field-tested techniques can help first responders to avoid causing anxiety or confusion in those living with Alzheimer's disease or dementia. The presentation is designed to help first responders learn how to adapt their communication styles to increase successful interactions. Participants will learn how to ask questions, facilitate conversations, and use both verbal and non-verbal communication styles. Presentations are offered free of charge and can be provided in person or online via Zoom®. Time for questions will be included, with particular emphasis placed on situations first responders may encounter in their jobs.

To schedule a presentation for your group, contact Joanne Marcoaldi at 978-738-6104 or email [email protected].

About Edgewood Retirement Community: Edgewood is the Merrimack Valley's only LifeCare community and offers a full continuum of retirement living options for older adults including independent living, assisted living, memory support and advanced memory care, skilled nursing and short-term rehabilitation. The community also offers an adult day program, respite care and Hospice services.

CONTACT:

Joanne Marcoaldi

Edgewood Retirement Community, Inc.

Telephone: 978-738-6104

Email: [email protected]

Edgewood Retirement Community https://edgewoodrc.com/

The Woodlands Inn at Edgewood https://edgewoodrc.com/woodlands-inn-assisted-living-memory-support/

