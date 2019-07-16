Edgewood Tahoe Celebrates Healthy Living With Taholistic Wellfest October 17-20, 2019

"Taholistic Wellfest is the natural progression to our wellness programming which already includes our expansive spa, daily mountain mindful yoga, an après sleep cart allowing guests to wake up to wellness, and our gemstone spa treatments incorporating crystals and quartz native to our surrounding mountains," said General Manager Corinna Osborne. "Edgewood Tahoe makes it a mission to anticipate guest's needs, lead hospitality trends and answer consumer demands with elevated offerings before anyone even asks. We are cultivating a community that revels in the balance we strike between a wellness forward lifestyle paired with laidback, lakefront luxury."

Hosted by Edgewood Tahoe, Preferred Hotels & Resorts 2019 Hotel of the Year, the long weekend kicks off with a wellness-infused cocktail welcome and a farm-to-table dinner with fitness pioneer Tracy Anderson whose celebrity devotees include Gwenyth Paltrow, Jennifer Lopez and Victoria Beckham. The festival will feature a full slate of daily workouts including sunrise yoga, ballet barre, HIIT classes, Zumba, yogalates, martial arts and kickboxing. Friday will be punctuated by two exclusive calorie burning classes with Tracy Anderson while Saturday will spotlight sweat sessions with Harley Pasternak, celebrity trainer and nutritionist boasting the largest celebrity clientele in the industry including Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga and Kim Kardashian.

Delivering a holistic approach to health and wellness, the itinerary features multiple daily workshops and panel discussions moderated by well-recognized Registered Dietitian and Certified Health and Fitness Specialist Mitzi Dulan. Taking attendees beyond the body and out of their comfort zone, Taholistic Wellfest will also feature reiki and energy healing along with panels diving into the power of positive thinking and even hypnotherapy among other topics. Early bird pricing available until September 1 for $3,500/$7,000 increasing to $4,000/$8000 for single/double occupancy including accommodations, Taholistic Wellfest access, welcome dinner and cocktail reception, daily breakfast and lunch. Information and packages are available at https://taholistic.edgewoodtahoe.com/.

About Edgewood Tahoe

More than an alpine lodge, Edgewood Tahoe has crafted a new beginning in a storied setting where casual comfort effortlessly blends with classic refinement. The 235-acre, LEED-certified lakefront resort – with the area's only private beach – boasts 154 luxury guest rooms and suites, an 18-hole championship golf course, 8,500 sq. ft. spa, salon, three acclaimed restaurants, a 3,000 sq. ft. ballroom, premium shopping and much more. The award-winning property serves as an escape for guests seeking the best of both worlds: an authentic, elevated experience coupled with the magnificence of the country's most stunning natural surroundings.

About L.V.X.

The Preferred Hotels & Resorts℠ L.V.X. Collection represents renowned properties that feature the finest accommodations coupled with attentive, engaging, and exclusive personal service. These worldly and illustrious hotels, located in vibrant city centers or destination escapes, provide guests with notable inspirations and memorable experiences through exceptional dining, entertainment, and spas.

