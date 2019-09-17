Edgeworth Security selects Channeltivity as their Channel Partner Management Solution

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Channeltivity, a global leader in Partner Relationship Management (PRM) software solutions, today announces that Edgeworth Security, a video monitoring solutions company using artificial intelligence, machine leaning, military grade analytics, and cyber intelligence techniques to transform the security industry, has selected Channeltivity to provide their PRM solution in support of their channel growth strategy.

Channeltivity's solution was selected based on its full-featured and highly-scalable product capabilities, and its strong references from the channel community.

"Channeltivity has quickly become an integral part of our channel program. It not only gives us a central place to water and feed our rapidly expanding list of partners, but our portal is now one of the key ways we build momentum with our partner groups," said Brian Bucholtz, Inside Sales & Training Manager at Edgeworth Security. "When we introduce our Channeltivity portal to our partners during training it consistently gets our partners excited to start working with us."

Jason Jacobs, CEO of Channeltivity said, "We are excited to have Edgeworth Security on board as a customer, and I'm proud to see the difference our Channeltivity PRM solution is already having on their channel program. Their program is a great example of how to build a strong channel."

About Edgeworth Security

Our mission is to guarantee our clients' safety, security and economic well-being. We specialize in meeting clients' exact physical and digital security solutions.

Backed by years of military, law enforcement, and security experience, Edgeworth is incorporating artificial intelligence, machine leaning, military grade analytics, and cyber intelligence techniques to transform the security industry. Learn more at https://www.edgeworthsecurity.com/

About Channeltivity

Channeltivity is the Partner Relationship Management solution of choice for high growth companies in Tech Manufacturing, AI/Big Data, Business Analytics, Cloud Services, Enterprise Software, Cyber Security, and other tech segments. With Channeltivity, channel programs build stronger relationships, optimize partner productivity, and accelerate new sales. Channeltivity is easy to use, fast to set up, and connects to top CRM solutions, including Salesforce and HubSpot.

To find out why 40,000+ channel sales professionals around the globe depend on us, contact Channeltivity at 877-226-2564 or https://www.channeltivity.com

