Edgio Positioned as the Leader in the 2022 SPARK Matrix for Commercial Content Delivery Network Services by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix™ provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading Commercial Content Delivery Network Services vendors.

SPARK Matrix™ provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading Commercial Content Delivery Network Services vendors. Edgio, with its comprehensive technology and customer experience management, receives strong ratings across the parameters of service excellence and customer impact.

MIDDLETON, Mass., Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quadrant Knowledge Solutions announced today that it has named Edgio as a 2022 leader in the SPARK Matrix™ analysis of the Commercial Content Delivery Network Services. The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix™ includes a detailed analysis of global market dynamics, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study provides competitive analysis and ranking of the leading service providers in the form of its SPARK Matrix™. It gives strategic information for users to evaluate different provider capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market positions.

According to Jinu Peter, Analyst, Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, "Edgio offers Commercial Content Delivery Network (CDN) and Media Platform Services such as video streaming, live events, downloads, and cloud storage. The Company also offers Application Services such as managed integration, application development, and security and security operations center (SOC) management. Edgio's Services help enterprises reach almost every part of the world in milliseconds, mitigate security exploits faster, and build and release web applications in less time. The company has received strong ratings across service excellence and customer impact and has been positioned as a leader in the 2022 SPARK Matrix™ of the Commercial CDN Services market."

"We at Edgio are thrilled to be recognized by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions as a technology leader for Content Delivery Network services," said Ajay Kapur, Edgio's Chief Technology Officer. "It is our mission to provide companies a platform that enables the delivery of online experiences – whether streaming media or high-performing websites and applications – in a faster and more secure way and continually drives business value."

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions defines Commercial Content Delivery Network Services as a 'set of services delivered to the users using a CDN. CDN services help deliver web content to users more quickly and reliably by putting the content as close to the end user as possible. Commercial CDN services cater to video streaming, live events, gaming, downloads, cloud storage, and other value-added services. However, CDN services have now grown to include everything from text, scripts, graphics, and media files to software downloads, documents, portals, e-commerce, live streaming media, on-demand media, and social media sites. CDN services help overcome the problem of network congestion normally associated with the delivery of rich web content, such as graphics and video, over the internet by using CDNs.'

A CDN is a group of geographically distributed servers that speed up web content delivery by bringing it closer to where the users are located. CDNs cache content like web pages, images, and videos in proxy servers near the physical location of users. This allows users to watch a movie, download software, check bank balances, post on social media, or make purchases without waiting for content to load. Commercial CDN services improve website and application performance, reduce website loading times, increase content availability and redundancy, reduce bandwidth costs, and improve website security by providing distributed denial of service (DDoS) mitigation. It ensures static and dynamic content delivery. Moreover, most CDN service providers permit users to leverage raw log data from web assets on their network as per their wish. This allows users to oversee their data and leverage them to derive valuable insights that help to improve the efficiency of their services. The popularity of CDN services is on the rise, and today, most web traffic is served through CDNs.

Additional Resources:

About Edgio: Edgio (NASDAQ: EGIO) helps companies deliver online experiences and content faster, safer, and with more control. Our developer-friendly, globally scaled edge network, combined with our fully integrated application and media solutions, provides a single platform for the delivery of high-performing, secure web properties and streaming content. Through this fully integrated platform and end-to-end edge services, companies can deliver content quicker and more securely, thus boosting overall revenue and business value while reducing costs. To learn more, visit edg.io and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

About Quadrant Knowledge Solutions: Quadrant Knowledge Solutions is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients in achieving business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth advisory services. At Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, our vision is to become an integral part of our client's business as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments.

For more available research, please visit https://quadrant-solutions.com/market-research/

Contact Info:

Sally Winship Comollo

Director, Communications, Brand and Strategic Content

Edgio

[email protected]

edg.io

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

Riya Mehar

[email protected]

Phone: (+1) 978-605-1066

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/746706/Quadrant_Knowledge_Solutions_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Quadrant Knowledge Solutions