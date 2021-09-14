Edgybees Announces Strategic Appointments of H.R. McMaster, Brett B. Lambert, and Aki Yamaura to Advisory Board

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Edgybees, the leading visual intelligence technology company, announced today the appointment of Lieut. Gen. H. R. McMaster (US Army, ret.) as the newest member of its U.S. advisory board. McMaster joins shortly after the appointments of Brett B. Lambert and Aki Yamaura. McMaster, Lambert, and Yamaura will utilize their comprehensive backgrounds in defense, national security and intelligence, and remote sensing and geospatial data, respectively, to steer Edgybees through a pivotal stage of growth as it gains footholds in these critical sectors in support of U.S. and allied customer solutions.

McMaster is the Fouad and Michelle Ajami Senior Fellow at the Hoover Institution, the Bernard and Susan Liautaud Fellow at the Freeman Spogli Institute, and lecturer at Stanford University's Graduate School of Business. After graduating from the United States Military Academy at West Point, McMaster served as a commissioned officer in the United States Army for 34 years. In his last assignment he served as the 26th assistant to the President of the United States for National Security Affairs. He holds a PhD in military history from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

"I look forward to joining Edgybees at an important juncture in the company's strategic growth," said H.R. McMaster. "Edgybees provides innovative solutions to improve security, preserve peace, and respond to crises. The precision, accuracy, and accessibility of Edgybees' solution to geolocation has tremendous potential and I hope to help the talented leadership team realize that potential."

Brett B. Lambert is the Managing Director of The Densmore Group, LLC, a national security and intelligence consultancy. Mr. Lambert previously served as Vice President of Corporate Strategy at Northrop Grumman, during which time he was also appointed by the Secretary of Defense to serve on the Department's Reserve Forces Policy Board. Previously, he served as the Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense (DASD) for Manufacturing and Industrial Base Policy. He serves on a number of Boards, all of which focus on bringing leading edge capabilities to meet current and future warfighting priorities.

Aki Yamaura is one of Japan's leading experts in remote sensing and geospatial data, and has led the establishment of Japan Space Imaging, IMC Corporation, and Jicoux Datasystems. Yamaura currently serves as either advisor or board member for several companies, including e-geos, a SAR satellite data provider, and Shobunsha Holdings, a digital map database provider. Previously Yamaura worked at the Mitsubishi Corporation as General Manager of the Geospatial Intelligence Division for 33 years and as the Senior Vice President of Mercuria Investment, a cross-border investment firm. He has also served as board member for several companies including the Open Geospatial Consortium (OGC) and the National Spatial Data Infrastructure Association (NSDIPA).

"The public safety and defense industries need the most cutting-edge technological tools at their disposal to make critical, life-saving decisions with speed and accuracy," said Adam Kaplan, CEO and Co-Founder of Edgybees. "Our newest board members – H.R. McMaster, Brett B. Lambert, and Aki Yamaura – are all leaders in their respective fields, and their vast industry knowledge will enable us to enhance and scale our solution even further. Their counsel will be instrumental during this pivotal stage as we work to bring our life-saving technology to those who need it most."

Edgybees' geo-registration software analyzes and contextualizes visual data in real-time to help the public safety, government, defense, and critical infrastructure sectors make critical decisions with unprecedented speed and accuracy. Its software enables professionals in the field to execute operations faster by displaying accurate, mission-critical data with augmented reality overlays in real-time over a single screen, minimizing cognitive load and optimizing mission effectiveness.

Edgybees' solution combines advanced computer vision and machine learning technologies to accurately match aerial video to satellite reference imagery in real-time. This unique approach enables rapid decision-making by visually augmenting roads, key landmarks, and other mission-critical data on top of live video feeds – via our own platform or by integrating with third-party virtual augmentation solutions. With high-precision geo-tagging and near-zero latency, Edgybees makes complex operational environments instantly clear – enabling defense, public safety, and critical infrastructure teams to accomplish lifesaving and high-urgency missions quickly and safely.

