Edgybees Appoints Craig Brower as President, US Government; to Lead Strategic Growth in Key Sector

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Edgybees, the leading visual intelligence technology company, announced today the appointment of Craig Brower as President of US Government operations. Brower will lead Edgybees' sales, engineering, operations, marketing, and strategic business development initiatives across the United States. Brower joins Edgybees shortly following strategic advisory board appointments from the company as it looks to secure and strengthen its position within the US government sector.

Brower is the former Vice President and General Manager, Public Sector at Orbital Insight, a leading company in the geospatial data analytics sector. Prior to his role at Orbital Insight, Brower served as Vice President of Vricon, a geospatial-intelligence data and software provider and Senior Director of Business Development at the leading aerospace company, BAE Systems. Brower has over 30 years' experience in the intelligence and defense industry, having first joined the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) in 1989 working as a photographic specialist for the Directorate of Science and Technology's National Photographic Interpretation Center. Brower holds a Photographic Science degree from Randolph Technical College and a Behavioral Science degree from National Louis University.

"Accurate geo-registration is an essential component of any geospatial intelligence solution, and Edgybees is leading the charge in developing and providing this mission-critical technology," said Craig Brower. "Edgybees' ability to geo-register sensor data in real-time, anywhere in the world, is a game changing technology that is relevant for so many sectors. I am thrilled and honored to lead the talented US team in developing and executing its go-to-market strategy."

As President of the US Government division of Edgybees, Brower will play a key role in fostering and developing essential relationships as the company continues to scale its growth in the United States. Brower brings a wealth of experience from the geospatial, geo-registration, intelligence, and defense industries, which will lend itself to establishing Edgybees as the leading provider of precise, real-time geo-registration and actualization of aerial video and images.

"We are pleased to welcome Craig to the team during this exciting time as we look to grow our operations in America and beyond," said Adam Kaplan, CEO and Co-Founder of Edgybees. "Our mission is to bring Edgybees' life-saving technology to those who need it most and Craig's deep technical knowledge, governmental insight, and decades of business development experience will be instrumental for us in executing operational strategies, crafting new relationships, and solidifying our position as the leader in geospatial intelligence for the government sector."

Edgybees' geo-registration software analyzes and contextualizes visual data in real-time to help the public safety, government, defense, and critical infrastructure sectors make critical decisions with unprecedented speed and accuracy. Its software enables professionals in the field to execute operations faster by displaying accurate, mission-critical data with augmented reality overlays in real-time over a single screen, minimizing cognitive load and optimizing mission effectiveness.

About Edgybees

Founded in 2017, Edgybees brings clarity, accuracy, and speed to mission-critical and lifesaving operations that rely on streamed aerial video for situational awareness. Edgybees' solution combines advanced computer vision and machine learning technologies to accurately match aerial video to satellite reference imagery in real-time. This unique approach enables rapid decision-making by visually augmenting roads, key landmarks, and other mission-critical data on top of live video feeds – via our own platform or by integrating with third-party virtual augmentation solutions. With high-precision geo-tagging and near-zero latency, Edgybees makes complex operational environments instantly clear – enabling defense, public safety, and critical infrastructure teams to accomplish lifesaving and high-urgency missions quickly and safely. For more information visit www.edgybees.com.

