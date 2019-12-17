Edgybees Appoints Vincent Hearn as Global Business Development Director to Meet Demands of Growing Defense & Commercial AR Market

WASHINGTON, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Edgybees, the leading provider of collaborative visual intelligence technology, announced today the appointment of seasoned defense and sales executive Vincent Hearn as Global Business Development Director. Hearn will play a central role in the Edgybees' growth as it expands operations to meet rising demand for augmented reality (AR)-enabled visual intelligence technology in the US.

"We're thrilled to have Vincent join our ranks at a time when we're working on a range of implementations with the US military, and know we'll benefit greatly from his understanding of the military's technological needs and how we can satisfy them," said Adam Kaplan, CEO and co-founder of Edgybees. "Edgybees provides a unique blend of data, AR, and video analytics that can demystify operational environments of all kinds, and he'll be instrumental in helping us implement this technology in a variety of sectors."

Hearn joins the company after holding several sales positions in the technology and defense sectors. Previously, he served for 18 years with the US Air Force as Command Weapons Program Manager.

"Having served in the military for almost two decades, I understand the acute need for commanders to have a complete common operating picture when planning and executing operations, and Edgybees' innovative technology meets this vital need," noted Hearn. "I'm excited to join the team and help organizations make sense of the data at their fingertips and optimize their operations using Edgybees."

Edgybees' Argus solution will provide commanders detailed insight into operational environments, enabling more efficient, collaborative, and clearer communication in real time for teams across a myriad of industries – from military and public safety to sports and oil and gas. The company's software-only solution can be refined according to the needs of customers.

About Edgybees

Edgybees is the leader in real-time collaborative Visual Intelligence Technology™, augmenting any live video feed with precise geo-information layers from any human input or other data sources to create a detailed and contextualized understanding of any operational environment.

The company's Argus solution enables teams in any sector -- from military and public safety, to broadcast, automotive and industrial -- to collaborate more effectively and intelligently in complex environments.

Founded in 2017, Edgybees is headquartered in Washington D.C. and has raised $6.4M to date. For more information, visit https://edgybees.com/.

Media Contact:

Samantha Sharpe, Headline Media

samantha@headline.media

+1-(914)-339-5305

SOURCE Edgybees

Related Links

https://edgybees.com

