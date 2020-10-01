Edgybees Receives $950 Million IDIQ Award from U.S. Air Force

WASHINGTON, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Edgybees, the industry's leading provider of geo-registration technology for real-time, full motion video announced today that it has been awarded a $950,000,000 ceiling indefinite-delivery/indefinite quantity contract for the maturation, demonstration and proliferation of capability across platforms and domains, leveraging open systems design, modern software and algorithm development in order to enable Joint All Domain Command and Control (JADC2). This contract is part of a multiple award multi-level security effort to provide development and operation of systems as a unified force across all domains (air, land, sea, space, cyber, and electromagnetic spectrum) in an open architecture family of systems that enables capabilities via multiple integrated platforms.

Today's contract follows a round of awards Edgybees received from the US Air Force at the end of last year, most recently by the AFventures STRATFI Strategic Finance Program.

Edgybees' software-only solution performs near real-time, high-accuracy, reliable geo-rectification of full motion video, agnostic of the payload and modality. The resulting geo-registered video enhances a wide range of situational awareness and operational solutions including reduction in Sensor-to-Shooter timeline and complexity, GPS-Independent Self-Positioning, FMV Augmentation, Object Detection and Tracking, and 3D Modelling.

"ABMS will transform the future battlespace for the US Air Force by delivering the right data at the right place and time enabling rapid, critical decision making," said Adam Kaplan, CEO and co-founder of Edgybees. "Edgybees is honored to be able to support the Air Force's JADC2 vision with our real-time geo-rectification software."

About Edgybees

